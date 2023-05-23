‘Brilliant and gutsy’: Tributes as Thor and Dexter star Ray Stevenson dies aged 58
IRISH actor Ray Stevenson has died, aged, 58, while filming in Italy.

The star passed away on Sunday, May 21 while filming the new movie Cassino in Ischia, just four days before his 59th birthday.

His publicist has confirmed his death, although no further details have been shared.

In a social medial post Stevenson's Viewpoint PR agency stated: “We mourn the passing of Viewpoint client and friend, Ray Stevenson.”

Tributes have been paid to the actor, who was born in Lisburn, Northern Ireland to an Irish mother and a father who was a pilot in the Royal Air force.

He moved to England with his family when he was eight.

They settled in Newcastle and he went on to attend the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, from which he graduated at the age of 29.

Over the years Stevenson built a successful acting career across television, theatre and film, which included roles in the 2011 Marvel film Thor as well as the hit television series Dexter.

He is also due to appear in the upcoming Star Vars series for television, Ahsoka, in which he plays the Dark Jedi Baylan Skoll.

Among those paying tribute to the late star was fellow actor and former co-star in the BBC series Rome, James Purefoy.

“So sad to hear the news that Ray Stevenson, our Pullo in Rome, has passed away,” Purefoy wrote in a social media post.

“A brilliant, gutsy, larger-than-life actor who filled every part he played right up to the brim. My thoughts are with his family, his lovely wife Betta and their beautiful kids. What a loss."

