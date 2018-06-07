Tributes pour in after 'Fair City' actor Stephen Swift dies

Tributes have been pouring in for the Dublin actor Stephen Swift, who lost his battle with cancer at just 44.

The father of two - who had roles in Game of Thrones and The Tudors - passed away peacefully on Tuesday after a two-year battle with cancer.

Mr Swift, originally from Glasthule in east Dublin, appeared in Irish soap 'Fair City' and RTÉ's medical drama 'The Clinic' in his career.

Tributes to the late actor have been pouring in online from Irish artists including actor Aoibhín Garrihy and comedian David O'Doherty, who worked with him before his death.

I had the absolute pleasure & honour of playing Jane Bennet to Stephen’s Mr Bingley @GateTheatreDub & a gentler soul on and off the stage you could not meet.Stephen, you were a true gent & will be forever remembered for your kindness, sense of fun & sheer https://t.co/DGpgGaF43Y💔 pic.twitter.com/ItRhLiOhIx — Aoibhín Garrihy (@AoibhinGarrihy) June 6, 2018

Lost one of my best pals yesterday - Stephen Swift. A friend, collaborator and sidekick. Always with me. Huge love to his family and friends x pic.twitter.com/o8b3Aj1qTw — David O'Doherty (@phlaimeaux) June 6, 2018

Everyone here at the Gate was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our friend and colleague Stephen Swift. Stephen was a much loved figure here at the Gate and will be dearly missed. Our sincere condolences to his family. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. pic.twitter.com/1We2nKCUsl — Gate Theatre (@GateTheatreDub) June 6, 2018

The removal of Mr Swift's body will be brought to Christ Church, Park Road in Dun Laoghaire at 6.30 pm followed by a funeral service on Saturday at 11 am.