Tributes pour in after 'Fair City' actor Stephen Swift dies
News

Tributes pour in after 'Fair City' actor Stephen Swift dies

Tributes have been pouring in for the Dublin actor Stephen Swift, who lost his battle with cancer at just 44.

The father of two - who had roles in Game of Thrones and The Tudors - passed away peacefully on Tuesday after a two-year battle with cancer.

Mr Swift, originally from Glasthule in east Dublin, appeared in Irish soap 'Fair City' and RTÉ's medical drama 'The Clinic' in his career.

Tributes to the late actor have been pouring in online from Irish artists including actor Aoibhín Garrihy and comedian David O'Doherty, who worked with him before his death.

Advertisement

The removal of Mr Swift's body will be brought to Christ Church, Park Road in Dun Laoghaire at 6.30 pm followed by a funeral service on Saturday at 11 am.

See More: Actor, Cancer, Dublin, Stephen Swift

Related

Actor Morgan Freeman accused of inappropriate behaviour and harassment
News 1 week ago

Actor Morgan Freeman accused of inappropriate behaviour and harassment

By: Ryan Price

Jim Carrey 'hit with a lightning bolt' after death of Irish ex-girlfriend
News 2 years ago

Jim Carrey 'hit with a lightning bolt' after death of Irish ex-girlfriend

By: Irish Post

Obituary: Death of Patrick Joseph Kavanagh, writer and actor
News 2 years ago

Obituary: Death of Patrick Joseph Kavanagh, writer and actor

By: Mal Rogers

Latest

Sex offenders in Ireland could be electronically tagged under new proposals
News 10 hours ago

Sex offenders in Ireland could be electronically tagged under new proposals

By: Gerard Donaghy

Former Smiths frontman Morrissey criticises ‘shocking treatment’ of Tommy Robinson
News 12 hours ago

Former Smiths frontman Morrissey criticises ‘shocking treatment’ of Tommy Robinson

By: Gerard Donaghy

Former Anglo Irish boss facing jail after being found guilty of fraud
News 13 hours ago

Former Anglo Irish boss facing jail after being found guilty of fraud

By: Gerard Donaghy

Stunning 8-acre retreat complete with stables, beehives and panoramic views goes on sale in rural Ireland
Life & Style 15 hours ago

Stunning 8-acre retreat complete with stables, beehives and panoramic views goes on sale in rural Ireland

By: Rebecca Keane

Car thief caught on camera defecating on driveway
News 17 hours ago

Car thief caught on camera defecating on driveway

By: Jack Beresford