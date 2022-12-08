Brittney Griner the US basketballer that was imprisoned in Russia has been released via a prisoner swap for an arms dealer
News

Brittney Griner the US basketballer that was imprisoned in Russia has been released via a prisoner swap for an arms dealer

US Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, leaves the courtroom after the court's verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. - A Russian court found Griner guilty of smuggling and storing narcotics after prosecutors requested a sentence of nine and a half years in jail for the athlete. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

BRITTNEY GRINER, the US basketball star, who has been imprisoned in Russia for a number of months has been released in a prisoner swap with Russia and is now in US custody. The news was confirmed by President Joe Biden on Thursday.

Griner, a two-time olympic gold medalist in basketball was arrested on 17 February at a Moscow airport with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, which is banned in Russia.

She was sentenced on 4 August to nine years on charges of possessing and smuggling drugs after pleading guilty, but insisted she had made an "honest mistake" and had not intended to break the law.

Tweeting from the POTUS account, Biden shared pictures of himself with Griner's wife Cherelle, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a call with the basketballer.

"Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home," said the tweet.

Russia's foreign ministry said it had traded Ms Griner for Russian citizen Viktor Bout.

The exchange took place at Abu Dhabi airport, Russian news agencies reported.

Bout was one of the world's most wanted men during his career as an international weapons dealer, and was dubbed "the Merchant of Death" in a 2007 biography.

Born in Dushanbe, Soviet Tajikistan, in 1967, Bout is reported to be fluent in several languages and to have served in the Soviet army as a military translator, including in Angola.

He has said he attended a Moscow language institute that serves as a training ground for military intelligence officers.

Bout was arrested in 2008 in Thailand after a sting operation by US agents who recorded him offering to sell missiles to people he believed were leftist Colombian guerrillas.

In 2012, he was given a 25-year prison sentence by a US court on multiple charges related to his arms dealing career.

Russia has always proclaimed his innocence, describing his case as a glaring injustice and attempting to secure his release.

Russia's foreign ministry said."On December 8, 2022, the procedure for the exchange of Russian citizen Viktor Bout for U.S. citizen Brittney Griner, who were serving their sentences in correctional institutions of the United States of America and the Russian Federation, respectively, was successfully completed at Abu Dhabi Airport,"

"Washington categorically refused to engage in dialogue on the inclusion of the Russian in the exchange scheme," the foreign ministry added. "Nevertheless, the Russian Federation continued to actively work to rescue our compatriots.

"The Russian citizen has been returned to his homeland."

See More: Basketball, Brittney Griner

Related

Covid Restrictions around Irish youth basketball matches lifted in goverment u-turn
News 1 year ago

Covid Restrictions around Irish youth basketball matches lifted in goverment u-turn

By: Conor O'Donoghue

New vaccine rules for underage basketball are “completely unfair” says basketball coach
News 1 year ago

New vaccine rules for underage basketball are “completely unfair” says basketball coach

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Basketball: Ireland makes it two wins - with 107-59 victory over San Marino in FIBA European Championships
News 1 year ago

Basketball: Ireland makes it two wins - with 107-59 victory over San Marino in FIBA European Championships

By: Frank Collins

Latest

This Caramel Baileys Pound Cake will make a fine Christmas dinner table addition
Food & Drink 1 day ago

This Caramel Baileys Pound Cake will make a fine Christmas dinner table addition

By: Irish Post

Jessie Buckley to be honoured at Oscar Wilde Awards in March
Entertainment 1 day ago

Jessie Buckley to be honoured at Oscar Wilde Awards in March

By: Connell McHugh

Supreme Court rules ban on anti-abortion protests at clinics in Northern Ireland is lawful
News 1 day ago

Supreme Court rules ban on anti-abortion protests at clinics in Northern Ireland is lawful

By: Connell McHugh

National Missing Persons Day event to take place at Croke Park
News 1 day ago

National Missing Persons Day event to take place at Croke Park

By: Connell McHugh

£20,000 offered for information relating to missing Lisa Dorrian 18 years on
News 1 day ago

£20,000 offered for information relating to missing Lisa Dorrian 18 years on

By: Connell McHugh