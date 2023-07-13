Burglars target multiple businesses in one night in Galway town
News

Burglars target multiple businesses in one night in Galway town

GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses after burglars targeted a number of businesses in a Galway town.

The burglaries occurred in the early hours of the morning on July 12, officers confirm.

They targeted a number of commercial premises in the Georges Street, Church Street and Crowe Street areas of Gort Town.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been in the above areas between 12:45am and 1:45am this morning and may have witnessed these incidents, to come forward,” Gardai said in a statement.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Gort Garda Station on 091 636400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”

Investigations into the burglaries are ongoing.

See More: Burglaries, Galway, Gort

Related

No burglaries reported in Dublin for first time ever due to coronavirus restrictions
News 3 years ago

No burglaries reported in Dublin for first time ever due to coronavirus restrictions

By: Rachael O'Connor

Burglar who 'preyed on elderly' jailed
News 9 years ago

Burglar who 'preyed on elderly' jailed

By: Niall O Sullivan

Burglars who preyed on elderly get 12 years
News 9 years ago

Burglars who preyed on elderly get 12 years

By: Niall O Sullivan

Latest

Armed police arrest man brandishing knife at Belfast shopping centre
News 17 hours ago

Armed police arrest man brandishing knife at Belfast shopping centre

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police officer choked, bitten and kicked in the face in brutal attack
News 1 day ago

Police officer choked, bitten and kicked in the face in brutal attack

By: Fiona Audley

Antoinette Smith: Gardaí seek information 36 years after mum-of-two’s murder
News 1 day ago

Antoinette Smith: Gardaí seek information 36 years after mum-of-two’s murder

By: Fiona Audley

A Miami weekender
Travel 1 day ago

A Miami weekender

By: Maria Boyle

Cocaine and cannabis worth £2m found in van on route to Northern Ireland from England
News 1 day ago

Cocaine and cannabis worth £2m found in van on route to Northern Ireland from England

By: Fiona Audley