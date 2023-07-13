Burglars target multiple businesses in one night in Galway town

GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses after burglars targeted a number of businesses in a Galway town.

The burglaries occurred in the early hours of the morning on July 12, officers confirm.

They targeted a number of commercial premises in the Georges Street, Church Street and Crowe Street areas of Gort Town.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been in the above areas between 12:45am and 1:45am this morning and may have witnessed these incidents, to come forward,” Gardai said in a statement.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Gort Garda Station on 091 636400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”

Investigations into the burglaries are ongoing.