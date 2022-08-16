Burning of Unionist symbols condemned by politicians in Northern IReland
News

Burning of Unionist symbols condemned by politicians in Northern IReland

A photo of the bonfire in Derry prior to being lit.

LEADER OF the Democratic Unionist Party Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has condemned the hanging of flags, poppy wreaths and and posters on a nationalist bonfire in Derry.

The bonfire was erected to mark the Catholic Feast of the Assumption, and featured images of Britain's Queen Elizabeth and a PSNI Land Rover among others before it was set alight.

Donaldson tweeted to say the bonfire was an "outrageous and offensive display of hate."

"It should be universally rejected. When this generation is told there was no alternative to violence, this is the result. Time Michelle O'Neill gave leadership & opposed this hatred.

"There was always an alternative to killing people."

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly, who is the party's policing spokesperson, has branded the scenes as "disgraceful" and said displays of hate must end.

“Scenes from bonfires in Derry tonight are absolutely disgraceful and wrong," he said.

“The burning of flags, wreaths and posters which include politicians and other political figures is deeply offensive and is a hate crime.

“There is no place for these displays of hate anywhere in our society. It must stop now.

“It’s in stark contrast to the many excellent community festivals that are taking place across the city; celebrating art, culture, the future and everything that is good about Derry and the people who live in it.”

Leader of the SDLP Colum Eastwood questioned why nationalists "need to mimic the worst elements of loyalist culture."

"If you think the route to a United Ireland is burning your neighbour's cultural symbols we're not on the same side," he said in a tweet.

"If you actually want to achieve something get your head in gear and learn that we have to share this place. There is no other way."

The burning of the bonfire and symbols comes after a series of incidents over the weekend which drew condemnation in Northern Ireland.

On Sunday evening, a Larne FC player was pictured wearing a t-shirt with a pro-IRA message at a Wolfe Tones concert, which prompted the club to suspend him with immediate effect while an investigation is ongoing.

Parachute Regiment flags and UVF flags were also sold at a loyalist parade in Derry on Saturday.

Some of the families of those killed during Bloody Sunday in 1972, when the Parachute Regiment opened fire on civilians during a civil rights parade, said they felt personally insulted.

A mural depicting a PSNI Land Rover in flames was also unveiled in West Belfast by Irish rap duo KNEECAP - an image which has also appeared on the group's merchandise.

Alliance leader and Northern Ireland's justice minister Naomi Long is among those who have addressed the controversy online, tweeting:

"Loathe to give the band more publicity, but as a community we need to start asking ourselves what messages we're sending out about the kind of future we want. Normalising/excusing violence, seeking to cause hurt/offence, isn't how to build a better future for us all."

See More: DUP, Derry, Jeffrey Donaldson, Northern Ireland

Related

Man who died after falling from bonfire in Larne named as father of two John Steele
News 1 month ago

Man who died after falling from bonfire in Larne named as father of two John Steele

By: Connell McHugh

US delegation visiting UK Ireland amid Protocol row
News 2 months ago

US delegation visiting UK Ireland amid Protocol row

By: Connell McHugh

DUP says it will not support nomination of a speaker to Assembly, halting creation of Executive
News 3 months ago

DUP says it will not support nomination of a speaker to Assembly, halting creation of Executive

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

A player has been suspended at Larne FC for wearing a t-shirt with a pro-IRA slogan
Sport 19 hours ago

A player has been suspended at Larne FC for wearing a t-shirt with a pro-IRA slogan

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Diaries of Michael Collins to go on display for the first time
News 19 hours ago

Diaries of Michael Collins to go on display for the first time

By: Connell McHugh

Israel Olatunde beats his own Irish PB to make 100m semi-finals at at the European Athletics Championships in Munich
Sport 19 hours ago

Israel Olatunde beats his own Irish PB to make 100m semi-finals at at the European Athletics Championships in Munich

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Is this the secret to a perfect roast potato?
News 20 hours ago

Is this the secret to a perfect roast potato?

By: irishpost

Nathan Collins says's 'he wants to be the best' after keeping a clean sheet against Fulham
Sport 21 hours ago

Nathan Collins says's 'he wants to be the best' after keeping a clean sheet against Fulham

By: Conor O'Donoghue