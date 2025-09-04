Cannabis worth £1m found in ‘highly sophisticated’ factory at industrial estate

CANNABIS worth an estimated £1m was seized when a large factory was discovered in a Co. Antrim industrial estate.

PSNI officers found a “substantial amount” of cannabis plants at the site when they searched the premises earlier this week.

“At approximately 11.20am on Tuesday, September 2 officers conducted a search of a unit within an industrial estate in the Steeple Road area,” Sergeant Lowry, of the PSNI’s District Support Team, said.

“DST officers supported by colleagues from other local units discovered a substantial amount of plants growing throughout the unit – with an estimated street value of approximately £1m,” he added.

Sgt Lowry explained: “This was a highly sophisticated and well organised operation.

“The plants along with growing equipment have been seized, and will now undergo forensic examination.”

The PSNI has urged anyone with information to come forward.

“While no arrests have been made at this time, our investigation is ongoing,” Sgt Lowry confirmed.

“Cannabis factories such as this one often have links to serious criminality,” he added.

“By dismantling this extensive grow, we have helped to stop unlawful activity in its tracks.

“Drug supply and misuse is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play.

“I am appealing to the public who may have any information which could be of assistance to us to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 517 02/09/25.”

“Please get in touch with us if you have noticed anything out of the ordinary or suspicious in this area that may help with our ongoing enquiries.

“Regardless of how small you think it may seem, this information could potentially make a big difference.”