Carrie Fisher to be honoured on Hollywood Walk of Fame in Star Wars Day ceremony
News

Carrie Fisher to be honoured on Hollywood Walk of Fame in Star Wars Day ceremony

Carrie Fisher will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today

CARRIE FISHER will be honoured today with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a ceremony planned to coincide with Star Wars Day.

The Irish-American actor, who starred as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, will be posthumously honoured in the Motion Pictures category later today, May the 4th, which is also widely recognised as Star Wars Day.

Fisher, who was proud of her Irish roots in Donegal, died in December 2016, just a day before her mother Debbie Reynolds passed away.

Her daughter Billie Lourd is due to accept the star on her mother’s behalf.

Carrie Fisher pictured with daughter Billie Catherine Lourd, who will accept the posthumous dedication to her mother today

Fisher’s star is the 2,754th on the Walk of Fame. It will be located at 6840 Hollywood Boulevard, near the El Capitan Theatre, the Hollywood Walk of Fame organisers have confirmed.

“Fans will be over the moon to know that their favorite movie princess, Carrie Fisher will be honoured with her star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, confirmed.

“Carrie will join her Star Wars co-stars and fellow Walk of Famers Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford on this historic sidewalk.”

Carrie Fisher pictured with her Star Wars co-stars Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford

She added: “I am happy to add, that her star is just a few feet away from the star of Mark Hamill and across the street from the star of her legendary mother Debbie Reynolds.”

Fisher, who was the daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, made her film debut in Shampoo and went on to become a cultural icon after she played Princess Leia in the Star Wars films.

Carrie Fisher was remembered with a makeshift star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame following her death in 2016

She went on to star in the likes of When Harry Met Sally, Hannah and Her Sisters and The Blues Brothers,

Her television credits include Laverne & Shirley, Sex and the City and 30 Rock, for which she received an Emmy nomination.

See More: American, Carrie Fisher, Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Irish, Star Wars

Related

The best Irish pub in every US state has been revealed
News 1 year ago

The best Irish pub in every US state has been revealed

By: Irish Post

Fundraiser for family of GAA referee who died during match hits quarter of £20k target
News 2 hours ago

Fundraiser for family of GAA referee who died during match hits quarter of £20k target

By: Fiona Audley

Woman kicked by man and dragged to ground by woman after attempting to stop fight
News 3 hours ago

Woman kicked by man and dragged to ground by woman after attempting to stop fight

By: Irish Post

Latest

Ten Minutes with Shane Mitchell of Dervish
Entertainment 2 hours ago

Ten Minutes with Shane Mitchell of Dervish

By: Irish Post

MAY THE 4TH: Star Wars festival marks first anniversary of Irish whiskey experience
Entertainment 3 hours ago

MAY THE 4TH: Star Wars festival marks first anniversary of Irish whiskey experience

By: Fiona Audley

Northern Irish actor James Nesbitt scoops prominent role in BBC’s coronation coverage
Entertainment 10 hours ago

Northern Irish actor James Nesbitt scoops prominent role in BBC’s coronation coverage

By: Fiona Audley

Relatives of executed Easter Rising leaders join Irish President and Taoiseach at graveside ceremony
News 11 hours ago

Relatives of executed Easter Rising leaders join Irish President and Taoiseach at graveside ceremony

By: Fiona Audley

Two men charged as police treat Lurgan incident as sectarian hate crime
News 17 hours ago

Two men charged as police treat Lurgan incident as sectarian hate crime

By: Gerard Donaghy