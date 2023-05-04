Carrie Fisher to be honoured on Hollywood Walk of Fame in Star Wars Day ceremony

CARRIE FISHER will be honoured today with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a ceremony planned to coincide with Star Wars Day.

The Irish-American actor, who starred as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, will be posthumously honoured in the Motion Pictures category later today, May the 4th, which is also widely recognised as Star Wars Day.

Fisher, who was proud of her Irish roots in Donegal, died in December 2016, just a day before her mother Debbie Reynolds passed away.

Her daughter Billie Lourd is due to accept the star on her mother’s behalf.

Fisher’s star is the 2,754th on the Walk of Fame. It will be located at 6840 Hollywood Boulevard, near the El Capitan Theatre, the Hollywood Walk of Fame organisers have confirmed.

“Fans will be over the moon to know that their favorite movie princess, Carrie Fisher will be honoured with her star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, confirmed.

“Carrie will join her Star Wars co-stars and fellow Walk of Famers Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford on this historic sidewalk.”

She added: “I am happy to add, that her star is just a few feet away from the star of Mark Hamill and across the street from the star of her legendary mother Debbie Reynolds.”

Fisher, who was the daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, made her film debut in Shampoo and went on to become a cultural icon after she played Princess Leia in the Star Wars films.

She went on to star in the likes of When Harry Met Sally, Hannah and Her Sisters and The Blues Brothers,

Her television credits include Laverne & Shirley, Sex and the City and 30 Rock, for which she received an Emmy nomination.