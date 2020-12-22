Catholics have no obligation to attend Christmas Mass, says Irish priest
News

Catholics have no obligation to attend Christmas Mass, says Irish priest

CATHOLICS aren't expected to attend religious ceremonies in person this Christmas, according to an Irish priest.

Fr Paddy Byrne, from Co. Laois, insists that precautions should be taken due to the fact that many parishioners fall into the 'vulnerable' category.

"In my experience, since the 29th of June when we were allowed to resume public liturgy, by and large it is people from the vulnerable category who come to church," he said.

"No way would I want any elderly grandparent or friend to put themselves at any risk over Christmas by coming to church.

Due to Covid-19, public health measures state that only 50 people are allowed to attend mass.

Advertisement

This has caused concern for many parishes which typically see large numbers of people attend, particularly over the Christmas period.

Churches around the country have offered alternatives to traditional religious events by hosting their services online to accommodate as many people as possible in a safe manner.

As per today's announcement that Ireland will be moving back into Level Five, from December 26, religious services will be moved online until January 12 at the earliest.

See More: Catholic Chruch, Christmas Mass, Covid-19, Irish Priest

Related

New lockdown restrictions in Ireland to be 'staggered' over Christmas period
News 3 hours ago

New lockdown restrictions in Ireland to be 'staggered' over Christmas period

By: Harry Brent

Christmas miracle as Dublin pup saved from 'ruff' seas by Irish Coastguard
News 3 hours ago

Christmas miracle as Dublin pup saved from 'ruff' seas by Irish Coastguard

By: Rachael O'Connor

Girlfriend of man who crossed Irish Sea on jet ski to visit her says she would marry him if he asked
News 6 hours ago

Girlfriend of man who crossed Irish Sea on jet ski to visit her says she would marry him if he asked

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Recipe: This spiced rum hot chocolate is the perfect way to celebrate the start of the holidays
Food & Drink 1 hour ago

Recipe: This spiced rum hot chocolate is the perfect way to celebrate the start of the holidays

By: Rachael O'Connor

Very first Covid-19 vaccinations in Ireland to take place on December 30 & 31
News 2 hours ago

Very first Covid-19 vaccinations in Ireland to take place on December 30 & 31

By: Harry Brent

How Racing Fans Can Enjoy Greyhound Racing During Lockdown
Life & Style 4 hours ago

How Racing Fans Can Enjoy Greyhound Racing During Lockdown

By: Harry Brent

President-elect Joe Biden receives Covid-19 vaccine live on TV
News 6 hours ago

President-elect Joe Biden receives Covid-19 vaccine live on TV

By: Rachael O'Connor

At least two flights arranged to bring stranded Irish residents home from Britain
News 7 hours ago

At least two flights arranged to bring stranded Irish residents home from Britain

By: Rachael O'Connor