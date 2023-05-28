Ceremony held to mark 100 years since the end of the Irish Civil War

A CEREMONY to mark 100 years since the end of the Irish Civil War has been held this afternoon at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Micheál Martin jointly laid a wreath at the low-key ceremony, which aimed to provide a healing moment of reconciliation and remembrance.

Part of the Decade of Centenaries programme, the event was held 100 years on from anti-Treaty leader Frank Aiken's order to dump arms on May 24, 1923.

An estimated 1,600 people died in the conflict fought between supporters and opponents of the Anglo-Irish Treaty.

Among those joining the Taoiseach and Tánaiste were Lord Mayor of Dublin, Caroline Conroy, and Lieutenant General Seán Clancy, Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces.

Other members of the government, Oireachtas and Council of State were in attendance, as was Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and Alliance Party MLA David Honeyford.

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, whose father Con fought for the anti-Treaty forces, was also present, alongside other relatives of those directly impacted by the Civil War.

The event featured musical and spoken-word performances featuring the Combined Band of the Defence Forces and the Cór Linn Youth Choir.

Also performing were violinist Aoife Ni Bhríain, while there was a reading of the Patrick Kavanagh poem Peace and prayers led by Defence Forces chaplain Fr Dan McCarthy.

Following the wreath-laying, a lone piper performed the Piper's Lament, while The Last Post was played as the Tricolour was raised.

The event concluded with a performance of Amhrán na bhFiann by soprano Collette Delahunt.