Ceremony held to mark 100 years since the end of the Irish Civil War
News

Ceremony held to mark 100 years since the end of the Irish Civil War

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Micheál Martin pictured in the Garden of Remembrance during the ceremony of reconciliation and remembrance for those who lost their lives during the Civil War (Image: Government Information Service via rollingnews.ie)

A CEREMONY to mark 100 years since the end of the Irish Civil War has been held this afternoon at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Micheál Martin jointly laid a wreath at the low-key ceremony, which aimed to provide a healing moment of reconciliation and remembrance.

Part of the Decade of Centenaries programme, the event was held 100 years on from anti-Treaty leader Frank Aiken's order to dump arms on May 24, 1923.

An estimated 1,600 people died in the conflict fought between supporters and opponents of the Anglo-Irish Treaty.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar inspecting a guard of honour from the Defence Forces prior to the ceremony (Image: Government Information Service via rollingnews.ie)

Among those joining the Taoiseach and Tánaiste were Lord Mayor of Dublin, Caroline Conroy, and Lieutenant General Seán Clancy, Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces.

Other members of the government, Oireachtas and Council of State were in attendance, as was Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and Alliance Party MLA David Honeyford.

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, whose father Con fought for the anti-Treaty forces, was also present, alongside other relatives of those directly impacted by the Civil War.

The event featured musical and spoken-word performances featuring the Combined Band of the Defence Forces and the Cór Linn Youth Choir.

Violinist Aoife Ní Bhriain performing An Buachaill Caol Dubh at the Garden of Remembrance (Image: Government Information Service via rollingnews.ie)

Also performing were violinist Aoife Ni Bhríain, while there was a reading of the Patrick Kavanagh poem Peace and prayers led by Defence Forces chaplain Fr Dan McCarthy.

Following the wreath-laying, a lone piper performed the Piper's Lament, while The Last Post was played as the Tricolour was raised.

The event concluded with a performance of Amhrán na bhFiann by soprano Collette Delahunt.

See More: Decade Of Centenaries, Irish Civil War

Related

2022 Programme for Decade of Centenaries announced
News 1 year ago

2022 Programme for Decade of Centenaries announced

By: Connell McHugh

100 years since end of Irish War of Independence marked with sombre ceremony in Dublin
News 1 year ago

100 years since end of Irish War of Independence marked with sombre ceremony in Dublin

By: Rachael O'Connor

Royal Navy museum buys sledge flag of explorer and 'proud Irishman' Henry Kellett
News 2 hours ago

Royal Navy museum buys sledge flag of explorer and 'proud Irishman' Henry Kellett

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Seven men charged with attempted murder of off-duty policeman John Caldwell
News 9 hours ago

Seven men charged with attempted murder of off-duty policeman John Caldwell

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irishman appointed mayor of West Yorkshire borough
News 3 days ago

Irishman appointed mayor of West Yorkshire borough

By: Fiona Audley

‘Despicable’: Masked man leaves staff distressed after targeting bookmakers in early morning robbery
News 3 days ago

‘Despicable’: Masked man leaves staff distressed after targeting bookmakers in early morning robbery

By: Irish Post

Abuse survivor wishes he ‘never told anyone’ about his ordeal at St John Ambulance Ireland
News 3 days ago

Abuse survivor wishes he ‘never told anyone’ about his ordeal at St John Ambulance Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

PICTURES: King Charles and Queen Camilla make special visit to Northern Ireland
News 3 days ago

PICTURES: King Charles and Queen Camilla make special visit to Northern Ireland

By: Fiona Audley