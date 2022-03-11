Chair of Police Federation backs call for enquiry into Cookstown hotel tragedy

THE CHAIR of the Police Federation of Northern Ireland (PFNI) has said he supports calls for an enquiry into the causes of and responses to the Cookstown Greenvale Hotel tragedy in 2019 which led to the deaths of three teenagers.

He declared his support following the submission of a file by the Police Ombudsman to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) this week which investigated the conduct of police officers who attended the scene during and after the incident.

Three teenagers - Lauren Bullock, 17, Morgan Barnard, 17, and Connor Currie, 16, all died, while queuing for a disco outside the Greenvale Hotel on St Patrick's night in 2019.

In the days after the tragedy, the incident was referred to the Ombudsman's office by the PSNI after it emerged that four officers withdrew from the scene and did not intervene for 16 minutes.

The Chair of the PFNI said yesterday that the tragedy "has posed many questions in respect of the manner in which emergency service respond to such incidents.

'The deaths of three young people on a night out is one which will resonate throughout society for many years to come and my thoughts are with their families as we approach the third anniversary of this incident.

"I have no doubt whatsoever that my colleagues who attended this shocking and tragic incident did their best in what were unique and challenging circumstances. They responded in a timely manner to a scene that was no doubt filled with confusion, which no emergency services encountered here before."

He said like many, he was frustrated at the length of time this investigation has taken, "which has only added to the distress of everyone involved."

"I agree with the families of the young victims that there should be an enquiry into the causes and responses to the incident, which examines the roles of the various agencies involved and that of the event organisers. The sooner this happens, the more comfort it will bring to all those affected by this terrible tragedy."

In a statement, the Police Ombudsman Office confirmed five officers were interviewed during the course of their investigation.

According to BBC NI, none of the five officers under investigation have been suspended.

"Today, the Police Ombudsman has sent a file for direction to the Public Prosecution Service," a statement said.

"As this is an ongoing investigation, the Police Ombudsman cannot provide any further information at this time."