Charity to pay €3 million for Conor McGregor’s housing development scheme for homeless families
News

Charity to pay €3 million for Conor McGregor’s housing development scheme for homeless families

A HOUSING CHARITY has offered to help fund Conor McGregor’s housing development scheme by fronting up around €3.3 million.

Last month the mixed martial artist took to social media to announce his involvement in a social housing project in North Dublin which he said was being built for “families that currently reside in hotels around the capital”.

Tuath Housing have shown willing to involve themselves in McGregor’s scheme by announcing their intention to purchase eight houses and rent them out them to families on Dublin City Council housing waiting list.

The eight houses were offered by development company Sycamore Residential Homes to Tuath Housing for around €420,000 each in January last year.

After receiving the offer, Tuath contacted Dublin County Council to establish whether social housing units were needed in the Santry area. The council confirmed housing was required. Then, last June, Tuath submitted an application to the Department of Housing seeking funding for the houses.

Advertisement

The Department approved funding for the project through the Capital Advance Leasing Facility which allows approved housing bodies to apply for up to 30% of the cost of a development. The funding was approved last August.

Tuath released a statement saying they are currently in talks with Sycamore Homes to secure the eight homes in Santry.

“The purchase of the properties is supported by Dublin City Council,” the charity said.

“The houses will be let to families from Dublin City Council’s housing waiting list at a social rent. Tuath welcomes the opportunity to provide these high quality new homes.”

See More: Conor McGregor, Dublin, Dublin City Council, Homes For The Homeless, Housing Development, Irish Homeless, Sycamore Residential Homes, Tuath, Tuath Housing

Related

Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to a fight and Conor McGregor has offered to host it
News 5 days ago

Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to a fight and Conor McGregor has offered to host it

By: Harry Brent

Conor McGregor revealed to be a distant relative of Kim Kardashian
News 1 week ago

Conor McGregor revealed to be a distant relative of Kim Kardashian

By: Jack Beresford

Conor McGregor wants Floyd Mayweather rematch amid claims first fight was ‘easy’
News 3 weeks ago

Conor McGregor wants Floyd Mayweather rematch amid claims first fight was ‘easy’

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Woman gives birth after losing 13 babies to miscarriages
News 20 hours ago

Woman gives birth after losing 13 babies to miscarriages

By: Harry Brent

Paddy Whiskey is ‘reviewing’ its partnership with London Irish
News 22 hours ago

Paddy Whiskey is ‘reviewing’ its partnership with London Irish

By: Harry Brent

Donald Trump likens his wife Melania to Jackie Kennedy
News 1 day ago

Donald Trump likens his wife Melania to Jackie Kennedy

By: Harry Brent

Blood donations urgently needed as O negative and B negative stocks run low
News 1 day ago

Blood donations urgently needed as O negative and B negative stocks run low

By: Harry Brent

Vegan man climbs Mount Everest with 100% animal-free kit
News 1 day ago

Vegan man climbs Mount Everest with 100% animal-free kit

By: Harry Brent