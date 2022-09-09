'Charles and the Royals' mansions will stay warm this winter, whilst pensioners and working class people will struggle' - People Before Profit

Left-wing ecosocialist Irish party People Before Profit (PBP) have said that the passing of Queen Elizabeth II "raises questions about the existence of the monarchy" in Britain.

In a statement issued today, one day after the death the Queen, the party said the monarchy "has represented a figurehead for colonialism and the personification of societal inequality."

"The passing of the Queen should signal the time for monarchy - an outdated and utterly unjust tradition - to end.

"The time for palaces for the 'entitled' and poverty for the rest is over. Indeed, the time for pretending that colonialism was anything other than a bloody, racist, imperialist venture should be gone."

They said attempts are underway to depict the royal family as "being, cuddly, hard-working representatives for us all."

"Despite multiple scandals causing support for the institution to plummet to record lows, the establishment are working overdrive to brush under the carpet the record of British imperialism, as well as the vast unearned wealth, powers and privilege that gets handed over to one family with a disregard for democracy at every turn.

"Indeed, no time was lost yesterday in announcing that Charles will be King. Without a single vote cast, Charles will rule over tens of millions of people with a dynasty of billions of pounds in its coffers and landed estates right across Britain."

They pointed out the the royals will remain warm this winter "whilst pensioners and working class people will struggle to pay their bills amidst an energy crisis."

Commenting on Anglo-Irish relations, which have been a topic of conversation since the Queen's passing, the party said "Irish working class have never needed privileged elites to reconcile us with our working-class brothers and sisters in Britain."

"And there is nothing anti-British about hostility to monarchy."

The party criticised the Conservative party, right-wing press and the rest of the establishment across Ireland and Britain who "will use the Queen's passing to try and distract from the brutal reality facing communities in this cost-of-living crisis."

It said it was clear in its stance: "a different kind of society is long overdue, one where palaces for the lucky and poverty for the many is not the norm. Instead a deference to monarchy, working-class solidarity, of which there is a long and rich history, is needed now more than ever."

The statement finished with a quote from James Connolly, Irish republican, socialist and trade union leader:

"There is nothing on earth more sacred than humanity, we deny all allegiance to this institution of royalty."

People Before Profit was established in 2005 and currently has four seats in the Dáil (parliament). The party s governed by collective leadership between the four representatives (Richard Boyd Barret, Bríd Smith, Gino Kenny and Paul Murphy).

It also has one representative in Northern Ireland, Gerry Carroll MLA.

The statement was not issued or signed by any one member, but was distributed through the party's official Twitter account and website

Other policies that it has supported include the legalisation of cannabis for medical and general use, the nationalisation of agri-corporations and the introduction of free public transport.