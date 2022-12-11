Cher appears to confirm death of her mother, Georgia Holt, at the age of 96

SINGER Cher has appeared to confirm her mother Georgia Holt has passed away at the age of 96.

Two months ago, the singer revealed Holt had been hospitalised with pneumonia before recovering at home.

Late on Saturday, Cher posted a brief message on Twitter, reading: "Mom is gone."

Holt was herself an entertainer, with the talented singer also making some minor film and television appearances in the 1950s and '60s.

Cher's post to her 4million Twitter followers prompted messages of condolence for the singer from friends and fans.

NY State Senator Diane Savino replied: "So sorry, nothing prepares you for the loss of your mother. No matter when!"

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation star Marg Helgenberger wrote: "I'm so very sorry to hear that your beloved mother has passed. My heart goes out to you.

"What a blessing to have had her in your life for as long as you did. May she rest in peace."

Meanwhile, actor Titus Welliver, who played Jimmy O'Phelan in Sons of Anarchy, added: "So deeply sorry for your loss."

Holt — who was of Irish as well as English, German and Cherokee ancestry — was born Jackie Jean Crouch on June 9, 1926.

She gave birth to Cher — born Cherilyn Sarkisian — at the age of 19 in 1946 with her first husband, John Sarkisian.

The couple divorced when Cher was 10 months old, however she married a further five times, including a second marriage to Sarkisian between 1965 and 1966.

She was married to John Southall between 1951 and 1955, with whom she had her second child, actress Georganne LaPiere.

In 2013, she was the subject of the documentary To Mom, Love Cher and that same year released her only album, Honky Tonk Woman, which had been recorded in 1980.

Featuring members of Elvis Presley's band and a duet with Cher, it reached No. 13 on Billboard's Heatseekers Albums chart and No. 43 on the Top Country Albums chart.