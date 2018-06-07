Chris de Burgh wins Lifetime Award for Achievement in the Music Industry at the Irish Post Music Awards

LEGENDARY singer-songwriter Chris de Burgh has been handed the Lifetime Award for Achievement in the Music Industry at The Irish Post Music Awards in Killarney this evening.

In a glistening career spanning five decades, the art rock superstar has sold over 45 million records and achieved iconic status in countries such as Norway and Brazil.

His 1986 love song The Lady In Red topped the charts in over a dozen countries and helped introduce de Burgh's music to a mainstream audience worldwide.

A graduate of Trinity College in Dublin, the 69-year-old lives with his wife Diane in Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow - having moved there from Dalkey in 1997.

A man of many talents, bottles from de Burgh's vintage wine cellar have sold for over $500,000 - including a world record set for a magnum collection of post-war vintages.

Having written, recorded and released no less than 22 hit albums since 1974, it goes without saying that the Wexford legend has earned this award. Congratulations!