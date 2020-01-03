Cillian Murphy’s beard in A Quiet Place Part II trailer sends internet into meltdown
THE FIRST trailer for A Quiet Place Part II has landed online and it’s fair to say fans are excited.

However, at the moment, it’s not the plot of the highly anticipated follow-up to John Krasinski’s 2018 horror hit that is dominating the social media discussion.

Instead, much of the focus centres on new cast member Cillian Murphy or, more specifically, his striking new appearance.

Sweaty, bearded and decidedly scruffy, it marks a significant departure from the Irish actor’s more debonair attire in the hit BBC series Peaky Blinders.

His beard, in particular, came in for praise.

“Cillian Murphy with a beard, looking all adventurous and s*** is something i never knew i needed eye- (sic)” one wrote.

“Cillian Murphy with a beard and tattooed in A Quiet Place part 2 already owns 2020,” another added.

A third surmised: “Bearded, tattooed, rugged cillian murphy in a quiet place part 2 is everything i never knew i needed.”

Meanwhile, a fourth joked: “Was i planning on seeing a quiet place 2? no. did i know cillian murphy was starring in it? also no. am i going opening night? yes.”

“It's the first day of 2020 and cillian murphy has already made this year his b****” a fifth concluded.

Picking up where the last film left off, A Quiet Place Part II sees Emily Blunt’s character from the first film, Evelyn Abbott on the run with her three children in tow.

They soon team up with Murphy’s character, a fellow survivor, in a world populated by blind bloodthirsty aliens who hunt humans via sound.

It’s a scenario that forces characters to live out their days in near-silence in a scenario that only added to the mounting tension on screen.

Written and directed by Krasinski, A Quiet Place Part II is slated for release in 2020 and also stars Gladiator actor Djimon Hounsou.

