Clare man who raped a teenage girl at his sister’s birthday party is jailed for 12 years
News

Clare man who raped a teenage girl at his sister’s birthday party is jailed for 12 years

A MAN from Co. Clare has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for twice raping a teenage girl at his sister’s birthday party.

Richard O’Mara, 31, pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape on October 18, 2015.

He was later convicted after a two-week trial back in April by a jury at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

Today he was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment (with two years suspended on strict conditions) by Justice Burns who described the crime as a “vicious, horrifying attack”.

She said O’Mara used “deceit, violence and force to rape her in the field” and had then subjected the victim to an “even more vicious rape” in his family house in “a scenario that beggars belief”.

Advertisement

In her victim impact statement, which was read out in court, the girl said she was so afraid of seeing her attacker again that she refused to leave her room for two months following the incident.

The girl, who was a virgin at the time, said that O’Mara “robbed” her of her innocence. She said she was in great pain for weeks afterwards.

The assault took place at O’Mara’s sister’s 18th birthday party at their family home.

The victim, 17 at the time, was allegedly led by O’Mara into a field before he forced her to the ground and began raping her. Later on in the evening, after refusing to order a taxi for her to get home, O’Mara raped the victim again, this time in the house.

Afterwards he had told her not to tell anyone about what had happened.

Justice Burns stated that O’Mara showed no remorse for his actions and still maintains the rapes did not take place.

She went on to describe the victim as “a very brave young woman” and said that she could leave court with a sense of pride and her head held high for standing up for herself.

Advertisement

See More: Central Criminal Court, Co Clare, Rape, Rape Trial

Related

Man who had been raping his daughter since she was nine told gardai ‘she had initiated sex’
News 1 week ago

Man who had been raping his daughter since she was nine told gardai ‘she had initiated sex’

By: Harry Brent

‘I love my fans dearly’ – Conor McGregor breaks silence after arrest in Miami
News 2 months ago

‘I love my fans dearly’ – Conor McGregor breaks silence after arrest in Miami

By: Aidan Lonergan

Child rapist extradited from Britain will be sentenced in Dublin this week
News 3 years ago

Child rapist extradited from Britain will be sentenced in Dublin this week

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Gardaí raid seven locations in five Irish counties amid fears illegal horse meat has entered international food chain
News 3 hours ago

Gardaí raid seven locations in five Irish counties amid fears illegal horse meat has entered international food chain

By: Aidan Lonergan

Melania Trump enjoyed a cultural showcase of Irish music, dance and poetry in Shannon
News 4 hours ago

Melania Trump enjoyed a cultural showcase of Irish music, dance and poetry in Shannon

By: Jack Beresford

Heinz releases special Ed Sheeran-themed tomato ketchup
News 6 hours ago

Heinz releases special Ed Sheeran-themed tomato ketchup

By: Jack Beresford

Former male nurse sentenced to life in prison for murdering 85 patients in Germany
News 6 hours ago

Former male nurse sentenced to life in prison for murdering 85 patients in Germany

By: Aidan Lonergan

Donald Trump's sons pull pints of Guinness and pose for selfies on Doonbeg pub crawl
News 7 hours ago

Donald Trump's sons pull pints of Guinness and pose for selfies on Doonbeg pub crawl

By: Jack Beresford