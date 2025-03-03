Man pleads guilty to wife’s murder after footage uncovered on phone

THE CENTRAL criminal court has heard that Gardaí were able to obtain video and audio footage of a man accused of murdering his wife.

Stephen Mooney, 52, of Kilbarrack Road, north Dublin, pled guilty to the murder of Anna Mooney, 46, at their home on 15 June 2023. The Ukrainian mother of two died as a result of multiple stab wounds in the kitchen of the house she shared with her husband.

Mr. Mooney had initially been scheduled to stand trial on 7 February 2024 – over one year ago – until it was revealed that there was a ‘significant development’ in the case.

According to prosecution senior counsel Desmond Dockery, Gardaí had seized the accused’s phone at the crime scene, but until then were unable to access vital contents on the device without the phone’s PIN number or password.

Gardaí then used Cellebrite software to access the phone and uncover vital new information. Mr Dockery said: “It became immediately apparent that it contained highly relevant video and audio of the minutes leading up to the fatal incident and the fatal incident itself.”

Senior Counsel for Mr. Mooney’s defence, Michael Bowman, told the court that in light of the new evidence, he needed to engage with his client immediately.

Appearing today before the court in a blue suit, blue shirt and tie, Mooney pled guilty to the charge that he had murdered Ms. Mooney in their family home.

Justice Paul McDermott adjourned sentencing to facilitate the victim’s family to make statements, should they so wish. Mr. Mooney remains in custody and a sentencing date will be scheduled on 18 June 2025.