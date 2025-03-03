Man pleads guilty to wife’s murder after footage uncovered on phone
News

Man pleads guilty to wife’s murder after footage uncovered on phone

The scene where mother of two, Anna Mooney, died at her home in Kilbarrack, Co. Dublin, on 15.6.2023 (Photo: Sam Boal/ Rollingnews.ie).

THE CENTRAL criminal court has heard that Gardaí were able to obtain video and audio footage of a man accused of murdering his wife.

Stephen Mooney, 52, of Kilbarrack Road, north Dublin, pled guilty to the murder of Anna Mooney, 46, at their home on 15 June 2023. The Ukrainian mother of two died as a result of multiple stab wounds in the kitchen of the house she shared with her husband.

Mr. Mooney had initially been scheduled to stand trial on 7 February 2024 – over one year ago – until it was revealed that there was a ‘significant development’ in the case.

According to prosecution senior counsel Desmond Dockery, Gardaí had seized the accused’s phone at the crime scene, but until then were unable to access vital contents on the device without the phone’s PIN number or password.

Gardaí then used Cellebrite software to access the phone and uncover vital new information. Mr Dockery said: “It became immediately apparent that it contained highly relevant video and audio of the minutes leading up to the fatal incident and the fatal incident itself.”

Senior Counsel for Mr. Mooney’s defence, Michael Bowman, told the court that in light of the new evidence, he needed to engage with his client immediately.

Appearing today before the court in a blue suit, blue shirt and tie, Mooney pled guilty to the charge that he had murdered Ms. Mooney in their family home.

Justice Paul McDermott adjourned sentencing to facilitate the victim’s family to make statements, should they so wish. Mr. Mooney remains in custody and a sentencing date will be scheduled on 18 June 2025.

See More: Central Criminal Court, Dublin, Kilbarrack, Murder

Related

Clare man who raped a teenage girl at his sister’s birthday party is jailed for 12 years
News 5 years ago

Clare man who raped a teenage girl at his sister’s birthday party is jailed for 12 years

By: Harry Brent

Man who had been raping his daughter since she was nine told gardai ‘she had initiated sex’
News 5 years ago

Man who had been raping his daughter since she was nine told gardai ‘she had initiated sex’

By: Harry Brent

‘I love my fans dearly’ – Conor McGregor breaks silence after arrest in Miami
Sport 5 years ago

‘I love my fans dearly’ – Conor McGregor breaks silence after arrest in Miami

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Arrest after man hospitalised in Belfast stabbing incident
News 1 day ago

Arrest after man hospitalised in Belfast stabbing incident

By: Gerard Donaghy

Second arrest made in connection with murder of elderly man in Co. Tyrone
News 1 day ago

Second arrest made in connection with murder of elderly man in Co. Tyrone

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police confirm body found on Causeway Coast is that of missing young man from London
News 1 day ago

Police confirm body found on Causeway Coast is that of missing young man from London

By: Gerard Donaghy

Concern for woman, 24, missing from Dublin for more than three months
News 1 day ago

Concern for woman, 24, missing from Dublin for more than three months

By: Gerard Donaghy

Donegal under 'cloud of loss and sadness' after teen and young man die in road traffic collision
News 1 day ago

Donegal under 'cloud of loss and sadness' after teen and young man die in road traffic collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

MLA condemns 'sinister' protest at community policing meeting in Co. Armagh
News 1 day ago

MLA condemns 'sinister' protest at community policing meeting in Co. Armagh

By: Gerard Donaghy