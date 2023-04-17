Clinton Scholarship will offer disadvantaged youth in Northern Ireland opportunity to study in US

A NEW fund will support US study opportunities for disadvantaged young people living in Northern Ireland.

The Clinton Scholarship Fund is due to be formally announced during Queen’s University’s Agreement 25 Conference in Belfast this week, which marks the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

The event, which begins today and runs until April 19, is being launched by former US President Bill Clinton and his wife, the University’s Chancellor, Hillary Clinton.

The Fund, which will be launched at a fundraising dinner being held during the conference, is designed to “enable students to experience study programmes to broaden horizons and deliver wider opportunities”.

“The Fund is particularly designed to support students who would otherwise be unable to access those opportunities and to provide them with life changing experiences and learning,” a Queen’s University spokesperson confirmed.

Welcoming the scholarships, President and Vice-Chancellor of Queen’s University, Professor Ian Greer, said: “We aim to develop our students as global citizens, equipping them with the skills to work internationally, and the opportunities to build a career locally, meeting the needs of key sectors and supporting growth of the economy in Northern Ireland.

“We believe it is important that local students who may not typically have access to international study, due to circumstance rather than ability, are given the same opportunity to participate.”

He added: “This principle is at the very core of the Clinton Scholarship Fund: providing opportunities, making real connections, and working together to build something bigger.

“We are honoured to name these scholarships after Chancellor Secretary Clinton and former President of the United States, President William J Clinton; two figures who have played a significant role in promoting positive change in Northern Ireland and who continue to support international connections with Queen's and Northern Ireland."