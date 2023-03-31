Hillary Clinton ‘proud’ to host key players at conference marking Good Friday Agreement anniversary

FORMER first lady Hillary Clinton will host a conference in Belfast marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Taking place at Queen’s University, where Mrs Clinton is Chancellor, The Dynamics of Peace: Reflections on the Achievements, Legacies, and Implications of the 1998 Good Friday/Belfast Agreement will “reflect on the achievements of the peace agreement and provide a platform for discussion on the way forward”.

A range of global leaders have signed up to attend the event, including her husband, the former US President Bill Clinton.

The three-day programme is set to include a variety of people who were involved in and reported on the negotiations that led to the signing of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement on April 10, 1998.

The conference will include a panel discussion chaired by former President of Ireland, Professor Mary McAleese and senior government officials Lord Paul Murphy, Tim O’Connor, Liz O’Donnell and Johnathan Powell.

A second panel, chaired by Ambassador Nancy Soderberg, will focus on the political parties involved in the negotiations, with contributions from former Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams, Lord John Alderdice, Mark Durkan, Lord Reg Empey, Gary McMichael, Professor Monica McWilliams and Dawn Purvis.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mrs Clinton, said: “Northern Ireland and Queen’s University are both close to Bill’s and my heart.

"It’s fitting that such a unique event will take place at Queen’s. The University makes a significant impact on the world through its outstanding research and innovation.”

The former US Secretary of State added: “I am proud to host this conference, which will bring together civic leaders who have contributed to peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland.”

Queen’s University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ian Greer added: “We very much look forward to hosting key players in the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and for providing a platform to reflect on its impact across our society, whilst looking forward to how our society can benefit from what is an ongoing process.”

A ballot for members of the public to apply for tickets to the event has now closed. It will, however, be live-streamed from the Queen’s University website throughout the conference.