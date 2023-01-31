Cocaine worth €100k found at house in Irish seaside town
Cocaine worth €100k found at house in Irish seaside town

The cocaine seized in Arklow, Co. Wicklow

GARDAÍ have seized cocaine valued at €100,000 following a search of a house in Arklow, Co.Wicklow.

The search, carried out by the Terenure District Drugs unit, was part of an operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Dublin 6 area.

Arklow, which is located in the southern corner of Co. Wicklow, on the southeast coast of Ireland, is roughly 60km from Dublin.

“Following a search of a residence in Arklow, cocaine believed to be worth €100,000, a number of mobiles and drug paraphernalia was seized,” the police force confirmed.

The cocaine and associated paraphernalia seized in Arklow, Co. Wicklow

A man in his 50s was arrested at the scene on January 28, but was released without charge on Monday, January 30.

Investigations are ongoing.

