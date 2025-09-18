Cocaine worth €1.2m seized in Dublin raids
News

Cocaine worth €1.2m seized in Dublin raids

COCAINE worth an estimated €1.2m has been seized following a series of raids at properties in Dublin.

Gardaí arrested two men following the searches which took place yesterday (September 17).

“As part of ongoing investigations under Operation Tara targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) West, Gardaí attached to the Finglas Drugs Unit with assistance from the Dublin Crime Response Team conducted a number of searches under warrant yesterday,” they said in a statement today.

The drugs were seized after searches at two properties in Dublin

“Additional support was provided by members across the DMR West Division and the Regional Armed Support Unit,” they added.

During a search at a home in Dublin 11 Gardaí seized 12kg of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €840k.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is being held a Garda station.

At another residence in Dublin 15, Gardaí seized a further 5.5kg of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €375k.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene, who is also being held at a Garda station.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the seizures

Both men have since been charged and were due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court today (September 18).

“The drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis,” the police force said.

Investigations are ongoing.

See More: Cocaine, Dublin, Ireland, Raids

Related
News 3 weeks ago

Cocaine worth €980k found in car which disembarked ferry at Dublin Port

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 month ago

Alcohol treatment cases reach highest levels in a decade as drug use surges in Ireland

By: Mark Murphy

News 5 months ago

Cocaine disguised as mints seized as car stopped in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 8 hours ago

Reward offered for information on stolen quad bikes

By: Fiona Audley

Entertainment 9 hours ago

Late Late Toy Show goes on the road to find this year's young stars

By: Fiona Audley

News 9 hours ago

Man being treated for life-threatening injuries following Cork collision

By: Fiona Audley

News 19 hours ago

Six men from Co. Antrim plead guilty to cocaine supply offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 19 hours ago

Trio jailed over planned attack on RUC have convictions quashed as court says police conduct 'reprehensible'

By: Gerard Donaghy

Business 21 hours ago

PJ Hegarty lands contract to deliver first phase of €200m Cork Airport redevelopment

By: Gerard Donaghy