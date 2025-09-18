Cocaine worth €1.2m seized in Dublin raids

COCAINE worth an estimated €1.2m has been seized following a series of raids at properties in Dublin.

Gardaí arrested two men following the searches which took place yesterday (September 17).

“As part of ongoing investigations under Operation Tara targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) West, Gardaí attached to the Finglas Drugs Unit with assistance from the Dublin Crime Response Team conducted a number of searches under warrant yesterday,” they said in a statement today.

“Additional support was provided by members across the DMR West Division and the Regional Armed Support Unit,” they added.

During a search at a home in Dublin 11 Gardaí seized 12kg of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €840k.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is being held a Garda station.

At another residence in Dublin 15, Gardaí seized a further 5.5kg of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €375k.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene, who is also being held at a Garda station.

Both men have since been charged and were due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court today (September 18).

“The drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis,” the police force said.

Investigations are ongoing.