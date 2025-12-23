Cocaine worth €3.75m seized at Irish port
News

Cocaine worth €3.75m seized at Irish port

COCAINE with an estimated value of €3.75m has been seized at Rosslare Europort in Co. Wexford.

Revenue officers discovered the drugs yesterday (December 22) concealed in the exhaust system of a lorry which arrived on a ferry from France.

“The illicit drugs were discovered when, as a result of routine profiling, an accompanied freight unit that had disembarked a ferry from France was stopped,” they said in a statement.

“The subsequent search, with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and detector dog Dáithí, led to the discovery of the drugs concealed within the exhaust system,” they added.

Approximately 53.5 kg of suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €3,747,765 were seized.

A man, aged in his 40s, has since been arrested.

He is being held at a Garda Station in Co. Wexford Gardaí confirmed today.

See More: Cocaine, Rosslare, Seized, Wexford

Related
News 3 months ago

Cocaine worth €1.2m seized in Dublin raids

By: Fiona Audley

News 3 months ago

Cocaine worth €980k found in car which disembarked ferry at Dublin Port

By: Fiona Audley

News 4 months ago

Alcohol treatment cases reach highest levels in a decade as drug use surges in Ireland

By: Mark Murphy

Latest
Life & Style 2 hours ago

A culinary Christmas to one and all….

By: Irish Post

News 22 hours ago

Flu season expected to peak this week in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Entertainment 1 day ago

How a Dublin busker became the voice of The Celtic Social Club

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

Man who hit five people with his car last Christmas Day, killing one, is found guilty of murder

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 day ago

Pedestrian, 93, passes away following Co. Down collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 day ago

Man in critical condition following reported assault in Co. Tyrone

By: Gerard Donaghy