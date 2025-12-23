Cocaine worth €3.75m seized at Irish port

COCAINE with an estimated value of €3.75m has been seized at Rosslare Europort in Co. Wexford.

Revenue officers discovered the drugs yesterday (December 22) concealed in the exhaust system of a lorry which arrived on a ferry from France.

“The illicit drugs were discovered when, as a result of routine profiling, an accompanied freight unit that had disembarked a ferry from France was stopped,” they said in a statement.

“The subsequent search, with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and detector dog Dáithí, led to the discovery of the drugs concealed within the exhaust system,” they added.

Approximately 53.5 kg of suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €3,747,765 were seized.

A man, aged in his 40s, has since been arrested.

He is being held at a Garda Station in Co. Wexford Gardaí confirmed today.