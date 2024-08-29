Colum Eastwood steps down as SDLP leader
News

Colum Eastwood steps down as SDLP leader

COLUM EASTWOOD has resigned as the leader of the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP).

In a statement made this afternoon, the MP for Foyle announced his intention to leave the position as head of the party, a role he assumed in 2015.

He will remain in the role until his successor is appointed, he confirmed today.

Mr Eastwood’s resignation comes just eight weeks after his successful general election result, which saw him retain his seat in Westminster with a majority of 4,166 votes.

A Derry City Councillor from 2005 until 2011, Mr Eastwood became Derry’s youngest Mayor in 2010, at the age of 27.

Speaking today, he said his role as MP for Foyle had been the “privilege of his life”, and he will continue to serve in it.

He also confirmed that he will now focus his political work on building the case for a ‘New Ireland’.

"Politics is always about the next challenge," he said.

"The next challenge for me is building a new Ireland that we can all share together."
"It’s an honour to be Derry’s MP - a job I love, to have led the SDLP and I’m excited about what comes next."

Claire Hanna, the SDLP MP for Belfast South is considered a front runner as the party appoints a new leader.

See More: Colm Eastwood, SDLP

Related

SDLP confirms it will form official opposition at Stormont
News 2 years ago

SDLP confirms it will form official opposition at Stormont

By: Connell McHugh

Conall, Darragh and Naoise confirmed among Ireland’s storm names for year ahead
News 24 minutes ago

Conall, Darragh and Naoise confirmed among Ireland’s storm names for year ahead

By: Fiona Audley

Vapes worth €3k containing cannabis seized after person falls ill
News 1 hour ago

Vapes worth €3k containing cannabis seized after person falls ill

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Taoiseach 'thrilled' to join Ireland’s athletes in France ahead of Paralympics competition opening
News 1 day ago

Taoiseach 'thrilled' to join Ireland’s athletes in France ahead of Paralympics competition opening

By: Fiona Audley

Ireland ‘deeply disturbed’ by disruption to aid operations in Gaza as 50,000 children face threat of polio
News 1 day ago

Ireland ‘deeply disturbed’ by disruption to aid operations in Gaza as 50,000 children face threat of polio

By: Fiona Audley

Police name motorcyclist who died following collision in County Antrim
News 1 day ago

Police name motorcyclist who died following collision in County Antrim

By: Fiona Audley

Gardaí warn public over ‘fake news’ about attempted child abduction in Dublin
News 2 days ago

Gardaí warn public over ‘fake news’ about attempted child abduction in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

New legislation makes it a crime to steal pet cats and dogs in Northern Ireland
News 2 days ago

New legislation makes it a crime to steal pet cats and dogs in Northern Ireland

By: Fiona Audley