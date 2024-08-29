Colum Eastwood steps down as SDLP leader

COLUM EASTWOOD has resigned as the leader of the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP).

In a statement made this afternoon, the MP for Foyle announced his intention to leave the position as head of the party, a role he assumed in 2015.

He will remain in the role until his successor is appointed, he confirmed today.

Mr Eastwood’s resignation comes just eight weeks after his successful general election result, which saw him retain his seat in Westminster with a majority of 4,166 votes.

A Derry City Councillor from 2005 until 2011, Mr Eastwood became Derry’s youngest Mayor in 2010, at the age of 27.

Speaking today, he said his role as MP for Foyle had been the “privilege of his life”, and he will continue to serve in it.

He also confirmed that he will now focus his political work on building the case for a ‘New Ireland’.

"Politics is always about the next challenge," he said.

"The next challenge for me is building a new Ireland that we can all share together." " It’s an honour to be Derry’s MP - a job I love, to have led the SDLP and I’m excited about what comes next."