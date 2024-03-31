Commemoration held outside GPO in Dublin to mark anniversary of 1916 Easter Rising

A COMMEMORATION has taken place in Dublin to mark the anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising.

The ceremony was led by President Michael D. Higgins, Taoiseach Leo Vardakar and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin.

New Fine Gael leader Simon Harris, who is expected to replace Varadkar as Taoiseach, was also in attendance.

Defence Forces personnel, including a brass band, pipe band and representatives of the Army, Air Corps and Naval Service, took part in the ceremony.

The event, which was held outside the GPO on O'Connell Street, marked the 108th anniversary of the Rising, which set Ireland on a course for independence from Britain.

The Irish Tricolour above the GPO was lowered to half-mast as the ceremony got underway at midday.

Fr Paschal Hanrahan, Head Chaplain of Defence Forces, led prayers to 'honour and call to mind the men, women and children who died during the 1916 Rising'.

"May their generosity, bravery and sacrifice continue to inspire us," he added.

Following a lament on the bagpipes by Sergeant Joseph Meade, the Proclamation was read by an Officer from the Defence Forces, just as Pádraig Pearse had done on Easter Monday, April 24, 1916.

President Higgins then laid a wreath on behalf of the people of Ireland in honour of all those who had died, followed by a minute's silence.

The Tricolour was raised back to full mast before a rendition of Amhrán na bhFiann by the Defence Forces.

The event concluded with a fly past by three Air Corps craft.