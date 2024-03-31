Commemoration held outside GPO in Dublin to mark anniversary of 1916 Easter Rising
News

Commemoration held outside GPO in Dublin to mark anniversary of 1916 Easter Rising

President Michael D. Higgins lays a wreath outside the GPO on O’Connell Street today (Image: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie)

A COMMEMORATION has taken place in Dublin to mark the anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising.

The ceremony was led by President Michael D. Higgins, Taoiseach Leo Vardakar and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin.

New Fine Gael leader Simon Harris, who is expected to replace Varadkar as Taoiseach, was also in attendance.

Defence Forces personnel, including a brass band, pipe band and representatives of the Army, Air Corps and Naval Service, took part in the ceremony.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in attendance at today's commemoration (Image: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie)

The event, which was held outside the GPO on O'Connell Street, marked the 108th anniversary of the Rising, which set Ireland on a course for independence from Britain.

The Irish Tricolour above the GPO was lowered to half-mast as the ceremony got underway at midday.

Fr Paschal Hanrahan, Head Chaplain of Defence Forces, led prayers to 'honour and call to mind the men, women and children who died during the 1916 Rising'.

"May their generosity, bravery and sacrifice continue to inspire us," he added.

The Proclamation was read by an Officer from the Defence Forces (Image: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie)

Following a lament on the bagpipes by Sergeant Joseph Meade, the Proclamation was read by an Officer from the Defence Forces, just as Pádraig Pearse had done on Easter Monday, April 24, 1916.

President Higgins then laid a wreath on behalf of the people of Ireland in honour of all those who had died, followed by a minute's silence.

The Tricolour was raised back to full mast before a rendition of Amhrán na bhFiann by the Defence Forces.

The event concluded with a fly past by three Air Corps craft.

Defence Forces personnel at this afternoon's 1916 anniversary commemoration (Image: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie)

See More: 1916 Commemoration, Dublin, Easter Rising

Related

Irishman who interrupted 1916 commemoration for British soldiers before being tackled by Canadian Ambassador given suspended jail sentence
News 7 years ago

Irishman who interrupted 1916 commemoration for British soldiers before being tackled by Canadian Ambassador given suspended jail sentence

By: admin

Teenage pedestrian dies following collision in Co. Mayo
News 8 minutes ago

Teenage pedestrian dies following collision in Co. Mayo

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two women charged after alleged acid attack
News 3 hours ago

Two women charged after alleged acid attack

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

The County Affair on tour with Creedence
News 1 day ago

The County Affair on tour with Creedence

By: Irish Post

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson charged with rape and other sexual offences
News 1 day ago

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson charged with rape and other sexual offences

By: Irish Post

The truth behind the lure of the pint – and why we Irish love them so
Entertainment 2 days ago

The truth behind the lure of the pint – and why we Irish love them so

By: Fiona Audley

Young man dies in horror collision between lorry and car
News 2 days ago

Young man dies in horror collision between lorry and car

By: Fiona Audley

London Irish Centre receives half of £68k raised at Green & Fortune event
News 2 days ago

London Irish Centre receives half of £68k raised at Green & Fortune event

By: Fiona Audley