Concern for woman missing from Co. Cork who last contacted family in December
Concern for woman missing from Co. Cork who last contacted family in December

Hanni Binti Hanif (Image: via An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a woman missing from Co. Cork, who last spoke to her family a month ago.

Hanni Binti Hanif, 25, was reported missing in Cork City on Sunday, January 19, however, gardaí say she was last in contact with family abroad in December 2024.

The Malaysian Embassy in Dublin previously appealed for information on Ms Hanif's whereabouts earlier this month.

The appeal stated that her last known address was in Co. Cork and that she had previously been a student at Griffith College Cork.

Now, gardaí have launched their own appeal for information.

"Hanni is described as being approximately 5' 4" in height with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes," read a statement issued by gardaí on Friday.

"Gardaí and Hanni's family are concerned for her wellbeing."

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

