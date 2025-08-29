Harris joins EU Defence and Foreign Ministers in Denmark for urgent talks

SIMON HARRIS, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence, is in Copenhagen for a two-day summit of EU Foreign and Defence Ministers, where talks are being dominated by the war in Ukraine and the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The meetings are taking place in the aftermath of a deadly missile strike in Kyiv that killed 14 civilians and damaged the EU Delegation building in the city.

Speaking ahead of the talks, Harris condemned the attack and called for an immediate end to Russian aggression.

“I strongly condemn this week’s brutal missile attack on Ukraine, which killed 14 civilians and injured others,” he said.

“Russia must immediately halt its criminal attacks and agree to a full and unconditional ceasefire. Ireland’s solidarity and support for Ukraine, our commitment to providing non-lethal aid, as well as our strong support for Ukraine’s EU accession, remain steadfast.”

The summit in Copenhagen is also set to address the EU’s defence preparedness, with ministers expected to explore how member states can strengthen their capabilities.

Harris noted that defence readiness is an increasing priority across the EU and said he would be engaging with his counterparts on how EU initiatives could support Ireland in this area.

“Maritime domain awareness, cyber security, and the protection of critical infrastructure remain the main capabilities of potential interest to Ireland.”

He also confirmed Ireland’s continued participation in a number of EU missions, including Operation ALTHEA in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine and Operation Irini in the Mediterranean.

Harris will also attend the Gymnich meeting of EU Foreign Ministers, which will include discussions on both Ukraine and the Middle East.

“We gather at a critical moment for Ukraine and European security in the face of Russia’s continuing war of aggression, but also for the Middle East, where the situation in Gaza remains catastrophic,” Harris said.

“We urgently need to see a ceasefire and the release of all hostages.”

He said he looked forward to hearing directly from the Ukrainian Foreign Minister and would be stressing the need for increased EU support.

“The escalation in Russia’s brutal attacks on Kyiv and cities across Ukraine continues to demonstrate that it is not interested in peace.”

On the Middle East, Harris said the humanitarian situation in Gaza was “utterly devastating”, with civilians enduring famine conditions and widespread suffering.

“I will be making the case for urgent EU action to pressure Israel to reverse course,” he said, outlining a number of measures Ireland is advocating for at the EU level.

These include banning imports from illegal Israeli settlements, advancing sanctions against violent settlers and suspending Israel’s participation in parts of the Horizon Europe research programme.

The Tánaiste also plans to discuss Iran’s nuclear programme, saying that Tehran must not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon.

He urged the Iranian government to engage in dialogue to address international concerns.