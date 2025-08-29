Irish Defence Forces in Lebanon set to leave with other UN peacekeepers in 2027

THE UNITED NATIONS Security Council has approved the final extension of its peacekeeping mission in Lebanon.

This means that the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is now slated to complete its full withdrawal by the end of 2027.

The drawdown will have a direct impact on the 340 Irish Defence Force members currently stationed at Camp Shamrock, in Lebanon.

UNIFIL was initially deployed in 1978 to supervise the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel.

Its responsibilities were expanded following the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, shifting focus toward bolstering the Lebanese Armed Forces and ensuring southern Lebanon remains free from unauthorised armed groups.

A draft resolution, led by France, was approved at UN headquarters in New York and proposes a final one-year extension of the mission through 2026, followed by a 12-month withdrawal phase.

This handover will be coordinated with the Lebanese government, which is expected to assume full control of security responsibilities after UNIFIL's exit.

The mission has long involved Irish participation, with more than 10,000 Irish troops serving in southern Lebanon since 1978.

However, their deployment has come with considerable risk.

In December 2022, Private Seán Rooney, a 24-year-old soldier from Donegal, was killed during an ambush near Al-Aqbiya.

Another soldier, Trooper Shane Kearney, was critically injured in the same attack.

More recently, in May, Irish troops came under fire from the Israel Defense Forces while patrolling near the village of Yaroun.

Around 30 rounds were reported fired; Irish forces did not return fire and withdrew according to established protocol.

In October 2024, Camp Shamrock itself came under attack when it was struck by a rocket.

The base, located roughly 7 km from the Israeli border and in proximity to Hezbollah-aligned areas, houses the bulk of Irish peacekeepers in Lebanon.

In response to the decision at the UN Security Council to renew and then withdraw UNIFIL Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Harris said in a statement:

“The Defence Forces have participated proudly in this mission for over forty years and contributed significantly to stabilising the region during that time. 47 members of the Defence Forces have made the ultimate sacrifice in the pursuit of peace in Lebanon, and we remember them and their families at this time.”

“For the many thousands of Defence Forces personnel who served with UNIFIL, I want, on behalf of the Government, to express my appreciation and admiration for the commitment and professionalism during their service. That service binds together generations of service personnel for whom service with UNIFIL will be an enduring badge of honour.”

He later added:

“I have long argued that the presence of UNIFIL in southern Lebanon is vital to maintaining peace and security and providing support to the Lebanese government and the region more broadly. The situation on the ground is stable but fragile, as I saw for myself when I visited Lebanon earlier in the year.”

“I particularly want to acknowledge the efforts of France, who, as penholders, led the negotiations on the UNIFIL resolution at the UN Security Council, during what was an often challenging process. Like Ireland, France also advocated strongly for mandate renewal.”

Finally, he said:

“All the time, the safety and security of our personnel serving in UNIFIL will be of paramount importance to myself and to Government.”

This resolution marks the beginning of the end for one of the UN’s longest-standing peacekeeping missions since its inception.