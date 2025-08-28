Asian hornet nest finally located in Cork

AFTER multiple sightings, an Asian hornet nest has finally been found in a sycamore tree in the south of Cork City.

This follows an operation by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and comes amid increased efforts across Europe to manage the spread of the species, which poses a major risk to native biodiversity.

The discovery was made in the same area as Ireland’s first confirmed sighting earlier this month, leading to the creation of a specialist taskforce, called the Asian Hornet Management Group.

The team aims to monitor and eliminate any further occurrences of the species on Irish soil.

Asian hornets are classified as an Invasive Alien Species by the European Union and they are known for their predation on honeybees and hoverflies, with honeybees making up a big portion of their diet.

Even a single nest can devastate local bee populations, posing a major threat to Ireland’s ecology.

“This is a real threat to our pollinators,” said Christopher O’Sullivan, Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity.

“Thankfully, the response has been rapid and thorough. Every reported sighting must be treated with urgency.”

EU regulations require member states to actively prevent the accidental introduction of invasive species.

They are also obligated to ensure early detection, swift eradication, and ongoing management of species that have already established a presence.

Invasive species like the Asian hornet are among the top five causes of biodiversity loss in Europe.

The European Commission estimates that such species cost EU countries around €12 billion each year in environmental and economic damage.

Since the first European incursions in 2004, several countries have been battling to keep the hornet under control.

In Britain, where the species was first detected in 2016, the number of sightings and destroyed nests has sharply increased.

By 2023, authorities had removed 72 nests, which was more than all previous years combined.

This year alone, 74 nests have already been located and destroyed, and over 260 credible sightings have been reported.

In Cork, the recently discovered nest contained multiple queen hornets, which are capable of creating new colonies.

It will be destroyed and transferred to the National Museum of Ireland for DNA testing to trace its origin.

Additional sightings should be reported to the National Biodiversity Data Centre, with photographic evidence to aid in confirmation.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage continues to warn citizens to stay alert, especially during late summer and autumn when hornet activity peaks.