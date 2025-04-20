Search continues for man believed to have fallen overboard off coast of Co. Waterford
Search continues for man believed to have fallen overboard off coast of Co. Waterford

File photo: Coast Guard helicopters have been involved in the search (Image: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie)

A SEARCH is continuing today for a man believed to have fallen overboard from a yacht off the coast of Co. Waterford.

The alarm was raised on Saturday night by another person on board the UK-registered vessel, which is believed to have been travelling from Swansea to Brighton via Falmouth.

A 999 call was received at around 10.40pm by the Coast Guard in Dublin, with the UK Coast Guard also contacted as it was thought the vessel was off the coast of Wales.

However, it is now believed that the man went overboard around 20 miles south of Dunmore East in Co. Waterford.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Dublin is overseeing the search, which is being assisted by Irish Coast Guard helicopters R117 and R116 and a UK Coast Guard fixed wing aircraft.

Lifeboats from Dunmore East, Kilmore Quay and Ballycotton RNLI are also involved in the operation.

