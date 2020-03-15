Conor McGregor pays emotional tribute to aunt following her death and hits out at ‘stupid’ coronavirus

CONOR MCGREGOR paid an emotional tribute to his late aunt following her sudden death and slammed the impact of coronavirus on Ireland.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram late on Friday to reveal he had called off a US television appearance after learning the sad news about his mother’s sister.

Writing in a post revealing how his Proper No. 12 whiskey brand has donated donated $1 million to the Stephen Siller Tunnels To Towers Foundation, a charity organisation for first responders created in memory of Stephen Siller, a firefighter who lost his life during 9/11, McGregor revealed the news.

Posting a number of family photos on the social media platform, the Irishman explained the situation in a lengthy statement uploaded alongside the images.

“I was to announce to the world my @properwhiskey donation to @Tunnel2Towers. A great day! A proud day, I brought my family with me to the studio. Sitting in the chair about to beam live to all the US morning talk shows.

Advertisement

“get a phone call telling me that my lovely little auntie Anne had passed away. I couldn’t go live anymore. My poor little friendly loving auntie. My mother’s sister.”

McGregor then went on to hit out at the escalating coronavirus pandemic.

“This stupid f****** virus. What the f*** is happening. I took my family to bull island. Looked out at the sea. Took a deep breath. Thank f***! Lord thank you.

“Stay tight people! We are all we got. Rest in peace Anne Moore I love you.”

The Crumlin-born UFC star praised Ireland and the Irish public for their response to the potentially deadly disease.

Advertisement

“Ireland you amazing, amazing country,” he wrote.

“I believe we have this virus contained. And through this containment, we actually may have gone and contained them all.The good habits we will have now gained from this wild covid-19 attack will see us too strong in future.”

McGregor later returned to social media to clarify that his aunt had not died from the virus.

"I want to clear up that it has been confirmed she was not a victim of coronavirus,” he wrote.

He added: "I am grateful for the kind wishes and sympathy for my Auntie's passing.

"As we prepare for her funeral, I know that many of us will confront the virus in the weeks ahead.

"As I gather with my family, I ask you all to make an extra effort to be there for friends and family during the stressful days ahead."