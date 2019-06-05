Conor McGregor revealed to be a distant relative of Kim Kardashian
News

Conor McGregor revealed to be a distant relative of Kim Kardashian

CONOR MCGREGOR is a distant relative of Kim Kardashian.

Yes, you read that right: Ireland’s very own UFC superstar shares a familial link to America’s most famous reality television star.

Even better than that, the two stars are linked by a famous figure from British history.

It all started when Daily Record journalist Craig Williams did a little digging into the Kardashian clan’s genealogy and discovered something surprising.

The Kardashians, it turned out, are distant relatives of legendary Scottish ‘outlaw’ Robert Roy MacGregor, or Rob Roy.

Advertisement

Movie fans may recall Ireland’s very own Liam Neeson playing Rob Roy in the 1995 big screen biopic released around the same time as Mel Gibson’s Braveheart.

The Scottish rebel was famous for his role in the Jacobite rising of 1689 and famously took part in the Battle of Glen Shiel in 1719.

What’s also significant about the Kardashians’ link to Robert Roy MacGregor is the fact that the Scottish folk hero is also an ancestor of The Notorious.

The link also means both Kardashian and McGregor are related to the first King of the Scots, Kenneth MacAlpin – Rob Roy’s father.

McGregor has often spoken of his heritage and link to the Irish branch of the MacGregors.

Conor McGregor's ex-teammate claims Notorious is losing fans in Ireland.

In 2015 he said: "My family originated from the Scottish Highlands, they fought for their independence.

Advertisement

"It's something that runs in my family's history, I've become obsessed with that a little bit.

"It reiterates to me that I am on the correct path my family was on before me.

"We are not in fields anymore, we are in the Octagon, we are in arenas filled with thousands of people with millions of people viewing.

"It gives me added motivation to fight.

"It's something that is in me, it is something that my ancestors have done before me and I am simply carrying my family's name with pride."

Reacting to the news, the Irishman has welcomed the Kardashian clan with open arms, writing on Twitter: “Welcome to the family.”

This could be the start of something beautiful.

Advertisement

See More: Ancestry, Conor McGregor, Irish Heritage, Kim Kardashian, MMA, TV

Related

Adopted woman, 80, meets her 100-year-old biological mother for first time after believing she was dead since the age of 16
News 11 months ago

Adopted woman, 80, meets her 100-year-old biological mother for first time after believing she was dead since the age of 16

By: Aidan Lonergan

New genetic map reveals Irish people share far more DNA with the British and Vikings than previously believed
News 1 year ago

New genetic map reveals Irish people share far more DNA with the British and Vikings than previously believed

By: Aidan Lonergan

Residents of quintessential English village shocked by DNA test, which reveals Irish ancestry
News 1 year ago

Residents of quintessential English village shocked by DNA test, which reveals Irish ancestry

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Dublin Luas operator releases shocking CCTV footage of near-misses and collisions
News 2 hours ago

Dublin Luas operator releases shocking CCTV footage of near-misses and collisions

By: Jack Beresford

Emilia Clarke explains how Game of Thrones 'saved her life'
News 3 hours ago

Emilia Clarke explains how Game of Thrones 'saved her life'

By: Jack Beresford

Green Party call for Irish government to take more action on air quality
News 3 hours ago

Green Party call for Irish government to take more action on air quality

By: Jack Beresford

Catholic bishop 'apologises' after he caused outrage by claiming LGBT+ Pride events are ‘harmful for children’
News 20 hours ago

Catholic bishop 'apologises' after he caused outrage by claiming LGBT+ Pride events are ‘harmful for children’

By: Aidan Lonergan

Woman opens up about rare medical condition that makes her sleep for a week after a night of drinking
News 21 hours ago

Woman opens up about rare medical condition that makes her sleep for a week after a night of drinking

By: Jack Beresford