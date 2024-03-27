Construction company and local council fined over engineer's death during storm

A CONSTRUCTION company and local council in Northern Ireland have been fined for health and safety offences in relation to an engineer who died while working during a storm in Co. Armagh.

Matt Campbell, 24, was killed in Slieve Gullion Forest Park during Storm Ali on September 19, 2018 after being struck by a 200-year-old beech tree that had become uprooted by strong winds.

A colleague of Mr Campbell's was seriously injured in the incident.

"This was a heartbreaking case with grave consequences as a young man tragically lost his life whilst at work," said PPS Senior Public Prosecutor Michael McDaid.

Guilty pleas

Newry, Mourne & Down District Council previously pleaded guilty to failing to ensure, so far as reasonably practical, the health and safety of employees and non-employees.

The council also pleaded guilty to failing to make appropriate risk assessments for non-employees and employees and were fined £10,000 for each offence at Newry Crown Court on Tuesday.

Mr Campbell's employer, Lagan Construction Limited, pleaded guilty to failing to make a suitable and sufficient assessment of the risks to the health and safety of their employees.

The company was fined £30,000.

'Clear message'

"The PPS will continue to work with our enforcement partners to robustly prosecute alleged health and safety offences, where the Test for Prosecution is met," added Mr McDaid.

"The conclusion of this case should send a clear message to the industry and employers to ensure they have stringent processes in place to ensure others are not exposed to risks to their health and safety and no other lives are tragically lost.

"We would like to thank all civilian witnesses who made statements that assisted the investigation and we commend Mr Campbell's family for their dignity and patience throughout the proceedings."