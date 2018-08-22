Convicted murderer who escaped prison tracked down and recaptured after 18 months on the run
Convicted murderer who escaped prison tracked down and recaptured after 18 months on the run

Shaun Walmsley, 29, was convicted of murder in 2015 (Image: Merseyside Police)

A CONVICTED murderer who escaped from custody in Liverpool 18 months ago has been recaptured by police.

Shaun Walmsley, 29, fled on February 21, 2017 when two armed men confronted prison guards outside Aintree University Hospital during a visit from HMP Walton for a scheduled appointment.

Walmsley was sentenced to life in June 2015 for his part in the brutal murder of Anthony Duffy on May 27, 2014.

Mr Duffy, 33, was lured to a house in Aintree before being stabbed 28 times by Walmsley and his associate Christopher Kenny.

Walmsley was tracked down and rearrested on Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop by armed officers in the Harehills area of Leeds.

In a statement, Merseyside Police said: "Escaped prisoner Shaun Walmsley is back in custody following a proactive operation by officers from Merseyside Police and West Yorkshire Police earlier yesterday.

"Walmsley has been charged with escape from lawful custody and will appear at Liverpool and Knowsley Magistrates' Court today."

Police had offered a £20,000 reward of Walmsley's own money - captured after his arrest and conviction - for information leading to his arrest.

The killer and his two accomplices escaped Aintree University Hospital using a gold-coloured Volvo getaway car, which was later found abandoned in nearby Fazakerley.

Detectives were assisted by officers from the National Crime Agency and police forces in Europe in locating Walmsley.

