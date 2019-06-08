Cork man arrested after he tried to set Garda Station on fire with officers inside
A MAN was arrested in the early hours of the morning after he attempted to light a Garda Station on fire with gardai still inside.

Around 2am, the culprit walked into the Togher Garda Station in Co. Cork with an aerosol can and a lighter, attempting to set the place ablaze.

While “considerable damage” was done, the man was restrained and arrested before the fire could fully ignite in the station.

Emergency services were quickly on the scene to prevent the fire from getting out of hand, and thankfully none of the gardai were injured or hurt.

Togher Garda Station remains closed this morning due to the attack

The garda station remains closed today due to the damage while a man in his late 30s was arrested in connection with the incident.

“Gardai in Togher GS arrested a man in relation to criminal damage of Togher Garda Station,” a garda spokesperson told Cork Beo.

“The incident occurred at approximately 2am this morning when the man entered Togher GS with an aerosol can and lighter and attempted to set the public office alight.

“Considerable damage was done to the station which remains closed at this time as crime officers are currently investigating the scenes.

“No persons were injured at the time.

“He was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 4, CJA, 1984 at Togher GS. Investigations ongoing.”

