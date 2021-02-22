Cork nuns broke Covid restrictions to attend an exorcism of the Dáil in Dublin
News

Cork nuns broke Covid restrictions to attend an exorcism of the Dáil in Dublin

Two members of the Carmelite Sisters of the Holy Face of Jesus (Image: GoFundMe)

A PAIR of nuns were caught breaking Covid-19 restrictions as they travelled more than 200km to attend an exorcism.

Sister Irene Gibson and Sister Anne Marie, of the Carmelite Sisters of the Holy Face of Jesus, previously made headlines when they were ordered to leave a compound which they had set up as a religious retreat.

The group have lived on the compound since 2016, but must leave by next June following a court order after they were convicted of breaching planning legislation.

A GoFundMe, set up by the group after the court order which threatened to leave them homeless, has so far raised more than €77,000.

Now however, the group are in the headlines for a very different reason, as Sr Irene and Sister Anne Marie were found to have travelled from Cork to Dublin to attend an exorcism of the Dáil.

Advertisement

Two members of the Carmelite Sisters of the Holy Face of Jesus (Image: GoFundMe)

As reported by The Irish Examiner, the exorcism took place before Christmas, when the country was under Level 5 lockdown similar to the one  in place now, with travelling further than 5km from home banned.

The exorcism was followed by a mass in Herbert Park, attended by around 70 people, when lockdown rules allowed no more than 15 people to meet outdoors.

According to The Examiner, a video of the exorcism and the mass has begun circulating online, with the priest, Fr Giacomo Ballini, telling those gathered that "no human power can take away the right to say mass."

Both Fr Ballini, who operates from a shed in County Cork, and the Carmelite Sisters of the Holy Face of Jesus, operate independently from the Catholic Church and did not seek permission from the relevant Diocese to hold the exorcism and mass.

 

Advertisement

See More: Cork, Dublin, Dáil, Exorcism, Nuns

Related

Funeral held for murdered woman Mary O'Keeffe, found in burning car in Cork earlier this month
News 3 days ago

Funeral held for murdered woman Mary O'Keeffe, found in burning car in Cork earlier this month

By: Rachael O'Connor

Several seals with 'gunshot wounds' wash up on Cork beach
News 1 week ago

Several seals with 'gunshot wounds' wash up on Cork beach

By: Jack Beresford

Irish man caught making 900 mile trip to Wales during lockdown just to buy a car
News 1 week ago

Irish man caught making 900 mile trip to Wales during lockdown just to buy a car

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Donald Trump in discussions about launching his own social media platform to rival Twitter
News 55 minutes ago

Donald Trump in discussions about launching his own social media platform to rival Twitter

By: Jack Beresford

Hundreds of Covid-19 test results have been lost over the past year, HSE says
News 2 hours ago

Hundreds of Covid-19 test results have been lost over the past year, HSE says

By: Rachael O'Connor

Group of 10 friends hit with Covid fines after meeting up for ‘egg throwing’ in Wexford
News 20 hours ago

Group of 10 friends hit with Covid fines after meeting up for ‘egg throwing’ in Wexford

By: Jack Beresford

Taoiseach Micheál Martin rules out any referendum on Irish unity in the next few years
News 22 hours ago

Taoiseach Micheál Martin rules out any referendum on Irish unity in the next few years

By: Jack Beresford

Amazon accused of ‘peddling prejudice for profit’ with sale of ‘F*** St Patrick's Day’ jumpers on website
News 23 hours ago

Amazon accused of ‘peddling prejudice for profit’ with sale of ‘F*** St Patrick's Day’ jumpers on website

By: Jack Beresford