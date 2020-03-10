Coronavirus victims could be buried immediately without funerals to combat spread of disease
News

Coronavirus victims could be buried immediately without funerals to combat spread of disease

PEOPLE who die from coronavirus should be buried or cremated immediately without a funeral service, according to The Irish Association of Funeral Directors (IAFD).

The group has distributed a list of radical recommendations to funeral directors around the country in the event of Covid-19 related deaths.

In a bid to tackle the spread of the virus, they're advising that all victims be laid to rest straight away, and postpone a funeral service for a later date, according to the Irish Independent.

It isn't just the dead they're worried about though, the IAFD are even advising against basic funeral protocol and admin for the family of the deceased, such as organising transport, and even advise than any information regarding services are given to them over the phone, rather than in person.

They're also uncomfortable with the idea of holding public-gatherings (funerals/wakes) while the outbreak still rages.

The IAFD advise that relatives of the deceased "should not be permitted to attend the funeral director's offices or funeral homes".

The deceased "should always be removed from the place of death in a body bag which is not reopened," and "removal vehicles should be hygienically cleaned after the removal of remains and all gloves and other disposable equipment should be disposed of safely," it said.

"The deceased should be removed to a designated area within the funeral directors' facilities (or those of an outsourced provider) - eg, an isolated cold room" and "the deceased should not be embalmed" but should instead "be placed in the selected coffin and the coffin closed".

Public gatherings "such as a church services, gatherings at funeral homes, residences, crematorium chapels, etc, should not take place," it added.

