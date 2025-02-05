Couple found dead in Co. Kerry house named locally

A COUPLE who were found dead in their home in Co. Kerry have been named locally as David and Hazel Byrne.

Gardaí revealed on Tuesday that they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a deceased man and woman, both believed to be in their 50s.

The two were found at a domestic residence in Mountain Stage, Glenbeigh, with gardaí suggesting the bodies may have lain undiscovered in the property since late last year.

A post-mortem examination was due to be conducted today, the results of which would determine the course of the garda investigation.

However, according to Echo Live, gardaí are not believed to be looking for anyone else and are treating the incident as a personal tragedy.

It is reported that the Byrnes were originally from Mallow in north Cork but moved the Glenbeigh several years ago.