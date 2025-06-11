Cyclist, 19, tragically dies in Dublin collision

A YOUNG man has died following a collision involving a van and a cyclist in Co. Dublin earlier today.

Shortly after 7.30am, gardaí were alerted after a cyclist was struck by a van at the junction of Griffeen Avenue, R136 and Balgaddy Road in Lucan.

The cyclist, a 19-year-old male, was treated at the scene before being taken to Tallaght Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

No other injuries were reported.

The local coroner has been notified and arrangements are being made for a post-mortem examination.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Road users who may have relevant camera footage and were traveling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station at (01) 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any garda station.