Cyclist, 19, tragically dies in Dublin collision
News

Cyclist, 19, tragically dies in Dublin collision

A YOUNG man has died following a collision involving a van and a cyclist in Co. Dublin earlier today.

Shortly after 7.30am, gardaí were alerted after a cyclist was struck by a van at the junction of Griffeen Avenue, R136 and Balgaddy Road in Lucan.

The cyclist, a 19-year-old male, was treated at the scene before being taken to Tallaght Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

No other injuries were reported.

The local coroner has been notified and arrangements are being made for a post-mortem examination.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Road users who may have relevant camera footage and were traveling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station at (01) 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any garda station.

See More: Dublin, Lucan

Related

Man and woman charged after cannabis worth €240k seized
News 1 day ago

Man and woman charged after cannabis worth €240k seized

By: Fiona Audley

Ireland and UAE issue statement following extradition of suspected Kinihan cartel member
News 6 days ago

Ireland and UAE issue statement following extradition of suspected Kinihan cartel member

By: Fiona Audley

Ireland deports men, women and children on chartered flight to Nigeria
News 6 days ago

Ireland deports men, women and children on chartered flight to Nigeria

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Irish chicken farmer stars in new M&S advertising campaign
Business 1 day ago

Irish chicken farmer stars in new M&S advertising campaign

By: Fiona Audley

Garda Kevin Flatley remembered as 120 new recruits welcomed into the force
News 1 day ago

Garda Kevin Flatley remembered as 120 new recruits welcomed into the force

By: Fiona Audley

Zenith Cafe showcases Belfast talent and rising stars at London venue
Entertainment 1 day ago

Zenith Cafe showcases Belfast talent and rising stars at London venue

By: Irish Post

Teen arrested following collision which left two people hospitalised
News 1 day ago

Teen arrested following collision which left two people hospitalised

By: Fiona Audley

Kneecap claim top prize at prestigious annual film festival
Entertainment 1 day ago

Kneecap claim top prize at prestigious annual film festival

By: Fiona Audley

Mark English breaks own 800m record in ‘sensational’ performance
Sport 1 day ago

Mark English breaks own 800m record in ‘sensational’ performance

By: Fiona Audley