Cyclist dies almost two weeks after Co. Dublin collision

GARDAÍ have issued a renewed appeal for information after a cyclist passed away almost two weeks on from a collision in Co. Dublin.

The cyclist, a man aged in his 20s, was seriously injured following a road traffic collision involving a car and e-bike.

The incident occurred on the N11 in Cabinteely at the junction with Johnstown Road shortly before 5pm on Thursday, November 14.

The cyclist was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin but sadly passed away on Tuesday, November 26.

Gardaí have once again appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make the footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dún Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 6665000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.