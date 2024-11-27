Cyclist dies almost two weeks after Co. Dublin collision
News

Cyclist dies almost two weeks after Co. Dublin collision

GARDAÍ have issued a renewed appeal for information after a cyclist passed away almost two weeks on from a collision in Co. Dublin.

The cyclist, a man aged in his 20s, was seriously injured following a road traffic collision involving a car and e-bike.

The incident occurred on the N11 in Cabinteely at the junction with Johnstown Road shortly before 5pm on Thursday, November 14.

The cyclist was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin but sadly passed away on Tuesday, November 26.

Gardaí have once again appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make the footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dún Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 6665000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

See More: Dublin

Related

€400,000 and 23 vehicles seized in Dublin as part of investigation into drug gang
News 58 minutes ago

€400,000 and 23 vehicles seized in Dublin as part of investigation into drug gang

By: Gerard Donaghy

Council provides Christmas trees to bring festive cheer to local communities
Entertainment 1 day ago

Council provides Christmas trees to bring festive cheer to local communities

By: Fiona Audley

Murder investigation launched after man dies following attack in Dublin
News 1 day ago

Murder investigation launched after man dies following attack in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Southwark Irish pensioners enjoy 30th anniversary celebrations
Community 1 day ago

Southwark Irish pensioners enjoy 30th anniversary celebrations

By: Irish Post

Software firm to extend operations with £1.4m investment in Derry
Business 1 day ago

Software firm to extend operations with £1.4m investment in Derry

By: Fiona Audley

Future of Britain’s Irish community network relies on ‘new generation of civic leadership’
Community 1 day ago

Future of Britain’s Irish community network relies on ‘new generation of civic leadership’

By: Fiona Audley

Appeal for information over missing schoolboys last seen 50 years ago
News 1 day ago

Appeal for information over missing schoolboys last seen 50 years ago

By: Fiona Audley

New novel by trailblazer Eimear McBride due for release in early 2025
Culture 1 day ago

New novel by trailblazer Eimear McBride due for release in early 2025

By: Fiona Audley

Police hunt arsonist who set fire to property through letterbox
News 1 day ago

Police hunt arsonist who set fire to property through letterbox

By: Fiona Audley