Cyclist killed following collision between e-bike and truck on Irish road

A CYCLIST has died after being involved in a collision with a truck on a road in Dublin yesterday afternoon.

The e-bike collided with the lorry at around 12.30pm on the Dolphin's Barn Bridge.

Gardai confirmed that the cyclist was taken to St James's Hospital with serious injuries, where they were later pronounced dead.

No-one else was injured in the incident.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Dolphin's Barn Bridge area between 12:15pm and 12:45pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they state.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crumlin Garda station on 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Later yesterday afternoon, Gardaí attended a fatal collision between two lorries.

The incident happened just before 4pm on the R188, in between Cootehill and Rockcorry, in County Monaghan near the town of Cootehill.

The driver of one of the lorries involved, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other lorry was uninjured.

Gardaí are also appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

"Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R188 in between Cootehill and Rockcorry between 3:45pm and 4:15pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda station on 042 969 0190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.