Teenage cyclist dies following collision with van

A CYCLIST has died following a collision with a van in Dublin.

The 19-year-old was cycling in Lucan at around 7.30am yesterday morning when he was struck by a van at the junction of Griffeen Avenue, R136 and Balgaddy Road.

He received treatment at the scene before being taken Tallaght Hospital, where he later died.

No-one else was injured in the incident

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

“Road users who may have relevant camera footage (including dash-cam) and were traveling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station at (01) 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”