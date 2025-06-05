Cyclist killed in collision with van on Irish road

A CYCLIST has died after being involved in a collision in Co. Cork yesterday afternoon.

The man, aged in his 60s, was struck by a van as he cycled along the N25 at Carrigtwohill at around 5pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, Gardaí have confirmed in a statement.

His body has been removed to the mortuary at University Cork Hospital where a post-mortem is due to take place.

There driver of the van, a man aged in his 60s, received treatment at the scene.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 4.30pm and 5pm on Wednesday, June 4, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,’ they state.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”