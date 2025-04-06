Damage to Co. Antrim house treated as 'racially-motivated hate crime'

DAMAGE to a house in Co. Antrim is being treated by police as a racially-motivated hate crime.

Windows were smashed and graffiti sprayed outside the house during the incident, which occurred in Glanroy Terrace in Newtownabbey on Friday night.

"This incident is completely unacceptable and is being treated as a racially-motivated hate crime," said Inspector Buchanan of the PSNI.

"Thankfully, no one was in the house at the time.

"However, the residents are understandably very distressed by what has happened at their home, where they should feel safe and welcome."

Witnesses or anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1910 of April 4.