Daniel McKiernan, 22, charged with attempted child abduction
A MAN has appeared in court charged with attempted child abduction following an incident last Friday.

Daniel McKiernan, 22, of no fixed abode has been charged and appeared at Grimsby Magistrates’ Court yesterday for the attempted abduction of a child in the town.

It relates to an incident that occurred on August 10 in Freshney Place, a shopping centre in the coastal town in North-East Lincolnshire, England.

McKiernan was remanded in custody following his court appearance on Monday.

He is due to appear at the Crown Court in Grimsby on December 10, 2018.

