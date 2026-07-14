E-scooter rider injured in collision in Irish seaside town dies in hospital

AN E-SCOOTER rider who was left seriously injured following a collision in a seaside town in Co. Galway has since died in hospital from his injuries.

The single vehicle incident happened in Salthill at around 8.30pm on July 10.

The man, aged in his 40s, collided as he rode the electric scooter on the R336 outside the former Spinnaker House Hotel.

He was taken to University Hospital Galway for treatment of serious injuries, where he has since been pronounced dead.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

“Road users who were travelling on the R336 near the former Spinnaker House Hotel (past Blackrock) between 8.15pm and 9pm on Friday, July 10 and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Bóthar na Trá/Salthill Garda Station on 091 514720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” they add.

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