Boy, 13, in serious condition after e-scooter accident

A TEENAGER is in a serious condition in hospital following an e-scooter accident on a road in Co. Donegal.

The 13-year-old was found unresponsive on a local road at Linsfort at around 4.45pm yesterday afternoon (January 27) after an "apparent fall off an e-scooter", Gardaí confirmed in a statement today.

He was treated at the scene before being taken by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital, where his condition is understood to be serious.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were traveling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said in a statement.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.