David Bowie Festival returning to Dublin this month

DUBLIN’S DAVID Bowie Festival is returning to the Irish capital this month with a raft of events already lined up.

This year’s edition will be extra special as it marks the 50th anniversary of the release of The Man Who Sold The World.

As many as 20 different events have been confirmed as part of a festival celebrating the music icon’s life and legacy as an artist.

Film screenings, fashion exhibitions, live music performances and markets are just a few of the things set to feature.

There will also be quizzes and lectures for the Bowie aficionados along with much more besides.

The David Bowie Festival begins next Wednesday, January 8, with the exhibition Silhouettes and Shadows.

Featuring fine art sculpture and portraiture, the exhibition is a celebration of Bowie’s fascination with the Pre-Raphaelite Movement.

Later that same day, fans can indulge in a good sing-along at the I Heart Bowie tribute gig as well as at a Bowie-themed silent disco.

Other highlights include a screening of the Bowie/Jim Henson fantasy classic Labyrinth at Dublin’s Lighthouse Cinema and a David Bowie brunch.

The Church will meanwhile host a serious of vendors selling vinyl and other memorabilia related to the great man.

Running from January 8 to January 12, the David Bowie Festival could be just the thing to beat the January blues.