Death of man in Westmeath being treated as suspicious
GARDAÍ HAVE said they are following a definite line of inquiry in their investigation into the discovery of a man's body in Co Westmeath.

The body of the man in his 60s was discovered this morning in unexplained circumstances, and his death is being treated as suspicious.

A technical examination of a house near Milltownpass is under way.

His body was removed from the scene just before midday.

All morning, a technical examination has been underway to try and establish what happened.

Forensic evidence from inside and outside the house is being gathered.

Detectives are trying to establish the deceased man's movements yesterday and who may have called to this house, which is located down a quiet laneway off the Kinnegad to Milltownpass road.

It is believed the deceased had been living in the area for a number of years.

A post-mortem examination will take place at the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore this afternoon.

