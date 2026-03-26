Dementia service uses Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh's GAA commentary to ‘trigger fond memories’

A NEWLY launched dementia service is using historic GAA commentary by the late Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh as a form of reminiscence therapy.

The Replay is a collaboration between The Alzheimer Society of Ireland, the GAA and RTÉ Archives.

Kerry native Ó Muircheartaigh died in 2024 at the age of 93.

His family has given its full support to the initiative, which uses recordings of Ó Muircheartaigh’s Gaelic games commentary, from a career which spanned 60 years, to support people living with dementia.

Launched at Croke Park earlier this month, the platform offers an online audio archive of Ó Muircheartaigh’s match commentary from All-Ireland Gaelic football and hurling finals between 1985 and 2010.

The archive is designed to “support emotional wellbeing and meaningful engagement for people living with dementia, their carers, and their families,” a spokesperson for The Replay explained.

“It is designed to ignite the imagination and trigger fond memories amongst the wider population too, supporting positive ageing and brain health more generally,” they added.

“For many people living with dementia, the sound of Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh’s voice can unlock powerful recollections of matches watched with family, of summer Sundays, of shared excitement and pride,” Andy Heffernan, CEO of the Alzheimer Society of Ireland, said.

“The Replay is about harnessing that connection,” he explained.

“It is about creating moments of joy, sparking conversation and reminding families that even when memory changes, emotion and connection remain.

“We are proud to partner on an initiative that blends culture, sport and science in such a meaningful way.”

GAA President Jarlath Burns said the Irish sports organisation has “always been about more than games”.

“It is about community, belonging and shared identity,” he said.

“Mícheál’s voice captured not just the action on the pitch, but the spirit of the people watching it,” Burns added.

“Through The Replay, we are ensuring that those memories continue to live on and continue to serve communities in a new and important way.

“It is a fitting tribute to a man whose words - both as Gaeilge agus i mBéarla - meant so much to so many.”

Micheál’s Eamonn Ó Muircheartaigh attended the launch of the platform this month.

“For our family, it is incredibly moving to hear dad’s voice continue to resonate in this way,” he said.

“He believed deeply in the power of sport to bring people together.

“Knowing that his commentaries are now available to everyone, and learning that he can help spark recognition, comfort and conversation for people living with dementia is something we feel he would have been immensely proud of.”

He added: “The Replay ensures that his voice continues to echo in Irish homes doing what it always did best by connecting people.”

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