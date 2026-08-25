Dermot O’Leary will run half marathon to support London’s Irish community

TELEVISION favourite Dermot O’Leary is gearing up to run a half marathon for a charity which supports the Irish community across London.

The BBC Radio 2 and This Morning presenter, whose parents hail from Co. Wexford, will run the Royal Parks Half Marathon for the London Irish Centre (LIC) in October.

“I’m thrilled to be taking on the Royal Parks Half Marathon this October for the London Irish Centre,” he said today.

“Coming from a proud Irish background, the work being done by this incredible organisation is very close to my heart,” he added.

A longstanding patron of the LIC, O’Leary will use the half marathon challenge to raise money for the Camden-based organisation which supports some of the most vulnerable members of the Irish community in the south of England.

Over the years O’Leary has fronted a number of LIC events as patron, including hosting the annual Dermot and Friends fundraising event.

“My parents were part of the generation of Irish who had emigrated to England when the London Irish Centre was opening its doors in 1955, and it’s been an honour to carry the organisation’s work forward through our many fundraisers over the years,” he said today.

“It would mean the world to me if people could donate and help generations to come receive the same Irish warmth, hospitality, and support that the London Irish Centre provides,” he added.

"I’m excited to get started with my training and will be proud to fly the flag for Team LIC this October.”

LIC CEO Séamus MacCormaic said the charity is “delighted” that O’Leary has chosen to run the half marathon for them.

“Dermot has been a fantastic friend to the London Irish Centre for over a decade, consistently supporting our work through his fundraising efforts and advocacy,” Mr MacCormaic said.

“Ireland is regularly referred to as the land of a thousand welcomes, and here at the London Irish Centre we aim to bring that welcoming spirit to everything we do,” he added.

“We are immensely grateful to Dermot for his continued patronage and encourage our community to join us in cheering him on.”

The Royal Parks Half Marathon takes place on 11 October. You can support O’Leary’s fundraising campaign here.

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